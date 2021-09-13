A ‘Walking Dead’ star wants more fans to ship Carol and Leah

Leah returned on season 11, episode 4 of ‘TWD.’ Josh Stringer/AMC

Warning: There are spoilers below for “The Walking Dead.”

Lynn Collins tells Insider she’d love to see Carol and Leah or Leah and Connie interact on “TWD.”

Collins is a fan of those who ‘ship Caleah.

Leah is back on “The Walking Dead” and back in Daryl’s life.

Part of the religious and villainous military group, the Reapers, Leah (Lynn Collins) just welcomed her former flame (Norman Reedus) into their group (something that likely won’t last), but there’s at least one other character Collins said she’d love to meet up with onscreen.

“There is this whole ship that’s Caleah [Carol and Leah] and I was like, yes! If I was a fan, I’d be on that ‘ship,” Collins told Insider when asked how she thought Leah may respond to meeting Carol or Connie, two of the other women in Daryl’s life.

Carol (Melissa McBride) has been the show’s resident badass and Daryl’s best friend since season one. Connie (Lauren Ridloff), introduced on season nine, has had a growing friendship with Daryl until she disappeared during a cave-in on season 10. Currently, most people, including Daryl, fear her to be dead.

Daryl, Carol, Leah, and Connie on ‘TWD.’ AMC, composite by Kirsten Acuna/Insider

While most fans have fallen into a few factions over the years – Caryl (shipping Carol and Daryl), Donnie (shipping Connie and Daryl), or have wanted Daryl to ride solo – there are some fans who have expressed interest in Carol and Leah being friends.

Honestly, Carol and Leah fighting side-by-side (maybe against the Reapers) would be more compelling TV than pitting two strong female characters against each other over a man this late in the zombie apocalypse. They’d likely be a formidable duo.

Could Leah and Carol could be friends? Josh Stringer/AMC

Collins added that she’d like to see two or all three of the women cross paths on the show.

“I hope that the fans get to see interaction between Carol and Leah or Connie and Leah or all of them,” Collins said. “Let’s hope and pray that the writers give that to us.”

We don’t know if Carol and Leah will meet, but it’s starting to seem possible that some of the Reapers may be closing in on Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Virgil (Kevin Carroll).

If you’re watching “TWD” early on AMC+, a new preview for episode six (which will air September 26 on TV) made it look like Connie and Virgil are running from members of Reapers.

Could Leah be among them, and, if so, Daryl, as well? nThat would be one heck of a reunion.

New episodes of “The Walking Dead” air Sundays on AMC at 9 p.m. ET. You can follow along with our coverage here.