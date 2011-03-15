How To Watch Live TV Anywhere In Your House With Time Warner Cable's New iPad App

Photo: Screenshot

Now you can watch live TV on your iPad anywhere in your house, if you’re a Time Warner Cable TV and Internet subscriber.The cable provider rolled out a new iPad app today called TWCable TV, which lets you stream live channels over wi-fi.



We just briefly tested the app, and it works!

While the channel selection is limited, and you have to sit through all the commercials, the video quality is good.

We’d love to see this app developed further, with more channels, access to our DVR shows, and “On Demand” features. But for a 1.0 product from a cable company, it’s a solid start.

