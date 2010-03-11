TV's Sexiest Legal Commentators

We respect them for their legal savvy and sharp insight, but it’s hard to ignore that some of television’s best legal minds also seem to have natural talents in the looks department, as well.



We certainly aren’t the first to point this out. Bitter Lawyer has a thorough review of a few, but we decided to mix in a few more TV analysts — and a few men that deserve a mention.

As with any successful anchor oranalyst, the talent of a legal correspondent must be double-sided. With one exception, all the personalities who made our list are law school graduates and many are armed with significant investigative experience.

Christopher Cuomo The co-host of ABC's 20/20 and the Chief Law and Justice Correspondent for ABC News, Chris Cuomo is a graduate of Fordham University Law School. One of a few list members with famous family connections, Cuomo is the son of ex-NY Governor Mario Cuomo and brother of New York Attorney General Andrew Cuomo. Megyn Kelly Megyn Kelly is known to Fox News Channel watchers as the host of America Live, a new show the channel launched in February. She covered the Supreme Court, including the confirmation hearings of Justice Samuel Alito and Chief Justice John Roberts. Before arriving at Fox, she was a general assignment reporter for ABC News in D.C. She graduated from Albany Law School, where she was editor of the Law Review. Dan Abrams Busy man Dan Abrams, otherwise known as NBC News' Chief Legal Analyst, CEO of Abrams Research and publisher of Mediaite and Geekosystem, is a 1992 grad of Columbia Law School. He's also the bearer of some significant genes (and no, we're not referring to that hair rumour); his father is legendary 1st Amendment litigator and Cahill partner Floyd Abrams. Ashleigh Banfield The only member of our list without a J.D. on her wall, we included Banfield because she was one of truTV's most well known hosts, appearing on Courtside, Hollywood Heat, and Open Court before joining ABC News. The Canadian anchor has a bachelor's in political studies from Queen's University and a graduate degree in French from the University of British Columbia. Lisa Bloom Bloom managed to achieve notoriety for her television and court appearances. She is the ex-host of Open Court on Court TV (now truTV). She attracted attention for suing the Boy Scouts of America for sex discrimination and the LAPD in a matter relating to the Rodney King trial. She graduated from Yale Law School and is the daughter of self-professed feminist lawyer Gloria Allred. Jack Ford Ford is the former frontman of ABC's 20/20 and co-host of Courtside with Ashleigh Banfield. He joined Court TV from the network's inception in 1991. He graduated from Fordham University Law School. Fun fact: In 1999, Ford was named by People magazine as the 'Sexiest TV Anchorman.' Kimberly Guilfoyle Though currently a legal news analyst for Fox News Channel and host of The Lineup, Guilfoyle started her career as an assistant district attorney in the San Francisco and Los Angeles D.A. offices. She graduated from the University of San Francisco School of Law and is the ex-wife of San Francisco mayor Gavin Newsom. Savannah Guthrie NBC News White House Correspondent and The Daily Rundown host, Guthrie started her career in broadcast after a one-year stint in white collar litigation at Akin Gump. Previous to NBC News, she was a correspondent for legal affairs and national trials for Court TV. She graduated from Georgetown Law School. Jan Crawford Greenburg Crawford Greenburg is chief legal correspondent for CBS News and a member of the New York Bar. Following law school at the University of Chicago, she covered legal affairs for the Chicago Tribune. Interesting career highlight: Both Justice Roberts and Justice Stevens gave Greenburg their first network interviews. Jeffrey Toobin Toobin is recognisable as a senior analyst for CNN Worldwide, a New Yorker staff writer and author of The Nine. He's allegedly something of a ladies' man, as well. The married Toobin has drawn heat recently for his supposed affair with Casey Greenfield. Potential indiscretions aside, Toobin's legal qualifications are top notch. He served as an assistant U.S. attorney in Brooklyn prior to his journalistic fame. Toobin graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law and served as an editor of its law review. You Might Like This, Too The 10 Sexiest Lawyers On Television>

