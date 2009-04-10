"American Idol" Makes $15 Million An Hour

American Idol tops the Forbes’ list of the most expensive ad buys in primetime, which isn’t much of a surprise. But extend the maths just through Fox’s other two primetime monsters, 24 and House, and Rupert Murdoch’s network could be ringing up ad revenue of $52.3 million a week.

American Idol, which charges the most for a 30-second spot and pulls in the most revenue per half-hour, can gobble up as much as three hours a week of Fox’s primetime schedule during the first three months of its season.

So, by multiplying the “revenue per 30 minutes” for the Fox shows listed by the number of half-hours of each show that air each week and adding up the results, we came up with the +$50 million number.

This number is an estimate for many reasons, not the least of which is that we don’t know exactly how much ad buyers paid for commercials during American Idol, 24 and House. But those three shows are capable of collectively bringing in roughly $15 million more than ABC’s top shows do per week.

The full list of the shows with the most expensive ad buys in primetime, according to TNS Media Intelligence, is below, ranked by estimated revenue per half hour.

1. Fox’s American Idol

Revenue per 30 minutes: $7 million

Average cost of a 30-second ad: $623,000

Viewers [averaged over Tuesday and Wednesday nights’ telecasts]: 25.6 million

2. Fox’s 24

Revenue per 30 minutes: $3.7 million

Average cost of a 30-second ad: $366,000

Viewers: 11.7 million

3. ABC’s Desperate Housewives

Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.9 million

Average cost of a 30-second ad: $251,000

Viewers: 15.2 million

4. ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy

Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.7 million

Average cost of a 30-second ad: $224,000

Viewers: 13.4 million

5. CBS’ Two and a Half Men

Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.6 million

Average cost of a 30-second ad: $227,000

Viewers: 14.1 million

6. ABC’s Dancing with the Stars (results show)

Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.5 million

Average cost of a 30-second ad: $205,000

Viewers: 16.8 million

7. ABC’s Dancing with the Stars (performance show)

Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.4 million

Average cost of a 30-second ad: $196,000

Viewers: 19.8 million

8. NBC’s Heroes

Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.1 million

Average cost of a 30-second ad: $194,000

Viewers: 7.9 million

9. ABC’s Brothers & Sisters

Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.1 million

Average cost of a 30-second ad: $195,000

Viewers: 10.1 million

10. CBS’ Survivor: Gabon

Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.1 million

Average cost of a 30-sec ad: $204,000

Viewers: 12.9 million

11. CBS’ CSI

Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.1 million

Average cost of a 30-sec ad: $201,000

Viewers: 18.2 million

12. ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Revenue per 30 minutes: $2 million

Average cost of a 30-second ad: $169,000

Viewers: 10.5 million

13. CBS’ Worst Week

Revenue per 30 minutes: $2 million

Average cost of a 30-second ad: $174,000

Viewers: 9.3 million

14. Fox’s House

Revenue per 30 minutes: $1.9 million

Average cost of a 30-second ad: $188,000

Viewers: 11.9 million

15. ABC’s Private Practice

Revenue per 30 minutes: $1.8 million

Average cost of a 30-second ad: $162,000

Viewers: 8.5 million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.