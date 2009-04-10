"American Idol" Makes $15 Million An Hour

American Idol tops the Forbes’ list of the most expensive ad buys in primetime, which isn’t much of a surprise. But extend the maths just through Fox’s other two primetime monsters, 24 and House, and Rupert Murdoch’s network could be ringing up ad revenue of $52.3 million a week.
American Idol, which charges the most for a 30-second spot and pulls in the most revenue per half-hour, can gobble up as much as three hours a week of Fox’s primetime schedule during the first three months of its season.
So, by multiplying the “revenue per 30 minutes” for the Fox shows listed by the number of half-hours of each show that air each week and adding up the results, we came up with the +$50 million number.
This number is an estimate for many reasons, not the least of which is that we don’t know exactly how much ad buyers paid for commercials during American Idol, 24 and House. But those three shows are capable of collectively bringing in roughly $15 million more than ABC’s top shows do per week.
The full list of the shows with the most expensive ad buys in primetime, according to TNS Media Intelligence, is below, ranked by estimated revenue per half hour.
1. Fox’s American Idol
Revenue per 30 minutes: $7 million
Average cost of a 30-second ad: $623,000
Viewers [averaged over Tuesday and Wednesday nights’ telecasts]: 25.6 million
2. Fox’s 24
Revenue per 30 minutes: $3.7 million
Average cost of a 30-second ad: $366,000
Viewers: 11.7 million
3. ABC’s Desperate Housewives
Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.9 million
Average cost of a 30-second ad: $251,000
Viewers: 15.2 million
4. ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy
Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.7 million
Average cost of a 30-second ad: $224,000
Viewers: 13.4 million
5. CBS’ Two and a Half Men
Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.6 million
Average cost of a 30-second ad: $227,000
Viewers: 14.1 million
6. ABC’s Dancing with the Stars (results show)
Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.5 million
Average cost of a 30-second ad: $205,000
Viewers: 16.8 million
7. ABC’s Dancing with the Stars (performance show)
Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.4 million
Average cost of a 30-second ad: $196,000
Viewers: 19.8 million
8. NBC’s Heroes
Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.1 million
Average cost of a 30-second ad: $194,000
Viewers: 7.9 million
9. ABC’s Brothers & Sisters
Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.1 million
Average cost of a 30-second ad: $195,000
Viewers: 10.1 million
10. CBS’ Survivor: Gabon
Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.1 million
Average cost of a 30-sec ad: $204,000
Viewers: 12.9 million
11. CBS’ CSI
Revenue per 30 minutes: $2.1 million
Average cost of a 30-sec ad: $201,000
Viewers: 18.2 million
12. ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
Revenue per 30 minutes: $2 million
Average cost of a 30-second ad: $169,000
Viewers: 10.5 million
13. CBS’ Worst Week
Revenue per 30 minutes: $2 million
Average cost of a 30-second ad: $174,000
Viewers: 9.3 million
14. Fox’s House
Revenue per 30 minutes: $1.9 million
Average cost of a 30-second ad: $188,000
Viewers: 11.9 million
15. ABC’s Private Practice
Revenue per 30 minutes: $1.8 million
Average cost of a 30-second ad: $162,000
Viewers: 8.5 million
