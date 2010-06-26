TV Star Greg Grunberg Doubles As A Savvy Entrepreneur With A Local Deals Startup

Yowza cofounders Greg Grunberg and August Trometer

Greg Grunberg is best known as the actor who plays Matt Parkman, a psychic, on the television show Heroes.But, in his spare time, he’s also a tech entrepreneur, cofounder of Yowza.



Yowza competes in the ultra-competitive local spending space, with a location-aware iPhone app that offers coupons for businesses around you.

For now, Yowza is primarily populated with deals from large retail chains like Sports Authority, Pier 1, and Crate and Barrel. Working with chains is a great way to achieve scale quickly, but Greg says he’s now focused on bringing in more local businesses, through an easy-to-use self-serve process for signing up and adding coupons.

Yowza is incredibly straightforward and simple. Greg is sceptical that the average consumer will ever want to navigate the complicated interfaces, game mechanics, and social features of most of its competitors. Yowza shows you the coupons nearest you; that’s about it.

With all due respect to the acting community, we were pretty taken aback by Greg; he’s not just a famous face for the company. He’s bright, knows the industry and his competitors well, and has a lot of interesting ideas about where local deals are headed.

Yowza might not end up taking off, but it’s a very serious entrant in the field, with over a million unique downloads on the iPhone, and distribution to Where’s 4 million users on other platforms.

Welcome to Yowza This is the only information you ever need to enter. There is no signup process. You are immediately shown a list of businesses around you for which coupons are available The dial at the top of the screen lets you set the radius within which you want to see offers rotating the screen brings up a map of the deals around you Once you select a business, you are presented with a list of coupons available there, as well as the option to call it directly or visit its site. Selecting a deal gives you a full description of it. You can star it, so that you can bring it up quickly later, or use it right away. Sliding the bar to use it brings up a coupon code. Show it to the cashier, and you're done. You can also star stores, to bring them up quickly, or receive push notifications when they add new coupons That's it! Now check-out how Foursquare works →

