TVs Are Bigger, But Networks Are Showing Us Less Thanks To Dumb On-Screen Graphics

Many point to the improving at-home experience when teams struggle to sell tickets. But at the same time, some networks are ruining the at-home experience with a deluge of oversized and unnecessary on-screen graphics.



The most glaring example recently has been the introduction by Fox Sports of a larger bottom-rail, seen on the screen during the broadcast of Major League Baseball games shown on regional Fox Sports networks.

During one recent game between the Blue Jays and Rays, replay tried to show us if a runner was safe on a close play at second base. Here is what the fans at home were shown (click on any image for a larger version)…

Is he safe? Who knows? But at least we know the Diamondbacks game starts at 7:05 PM.

Here is the same view as seen without the bottom rail…

And for full effect, here are the two images side-by-side (click on image for a larger version)…

Scorebugs (the graphic that shows the score, innings, outs, count, etc.) are important and necessary. The networks watermark is also necessary, even if they have become oversized and less transparent.

But everything else is ruining a good thing. Look again at the side-by-side. Why would anybody ever prefer the left image over the right image? It’s horrible.

It really shouldn’t come as a surprise. If you go to a game today, there are a million other distractions designed to keep us “entertained,” from mascot races to kiss cams and loud music during every break.

Unfortunately, the game sometimes feels like an afterthought.

