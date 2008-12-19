TVGuide.com, Cable Channel Go For $300 Million

TV producer Allen Shapiro and private equity firm One Equity Partners agreed to buy TVGuide.com and the TV Guide cable channel from Macrovision for $300 million.
Macrovision only acquired the pair when it bought Gemstar-TV Guide for $2.8 billion in January.
In October, it lent private equity firm OpenGate Capital $9.5 million so the PE firm would buy TV Guide Magazine for $1 and assumption of debt.
