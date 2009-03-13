TV.com Launches HD, Good Luck Watching It

CBS’s TV-on-the-Web site TV.com just launched a 1080p video gallery. Rival Hulu has something similar.

Good luck watching either.

Here are the system requirements for TV.com:

Flash Player 9.0.124.0 or higher installed

Internet connection of 3.0 Mbps or greater

Windows: Internet Explorer 7.x, Firefox 3.x, or later, Intel Pentium 4 3GHz processor (or equivalent), 128MB of RAM, 64MB of VRAM

Mac OS X: Safari 2.x, Firefox 3.x, or later, Intel Core Duo 1.83GHz or faster processor, 256MB of RAM, 64MB of VRAM

Linux: Firefox 3.x or later, Intel Pentium 4 3GHz processor (or equivalent), 128MB of RAM, 64MB of VRAM

And for Hulu:

Flash Player 9.0.115.0 or higher

2.5Mbps Internet connection or greater

Windows: Intel Pentium 4 3GHz processor (or equivalent), 128MB of RAM, 64MB of VRAM

Macintosh: Intel Core Duo 1.83GHz or faster processor, 256MB of RAM, 64MB of VRAM

Linux: Intel Pentium 4 3GHz processor (or equivalent), 128MB of RAM, 64MB of VRAM

It should be noted that our system meets all those requirements, but when we tested the sites, their HD videos looked more like HD slideshows. Of course, the HD on either site doesn’t really have to work for both to say they have HD, which is really the point here.

