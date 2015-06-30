Older Americans watch way more TV than younger Americans

The Bureau of Labour Statistics recently released the results of the 2014 American Time Use Survey, in which about 11,600 Americans are asked how they spent their time on a particular day. BLS took a closer look at how Americans spend their leisure time, breaking the results out by gender, age, and education.

One interesting result was that older Americans on average watch TV for a much longer time than younger Americans. The average time spent watching TV in the teenage and young adult age groups all fell between two and two and a half hours per day, while 65-74 year olds watched an average of four hours per day, and those over 75 an average of four and a half hours:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.