DEBATE: Will The Internet Kill Off The TV Set?

As the Internet and television attempt to merge into one entity, are people REALLY ditching their TV sets for the web?



Turner Broadcasting‘s Jack Wakshlag cites numbers saying the average American watches 32 hours of television a week while spending only 20 minutes on the web. Meanwhile, Hulu CEO Jason Kilar has this opposing view: “If you talk to most human beings, they’ll give up food and shelter before they’ll give up their high-speed Internet connection.”

Give us your take in the comments below.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova, William Wei & Anika Anand

