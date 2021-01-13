17 million Australians now subscribe to a streaming or pay TV service – and Netflix dominates by a huge margin

BRIDGERTON (L to R) Rege-Jean Page as Simon Basset and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton. Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Netflix dominates when it comes to the number of viewers per TV subscription service in Australia.

Data from Roy Morgan found the number of Netflix viewers jumped 19% to 14.2 million.

It comes as coronavirus-related lockdowns forced people in doors, causing in a spike in viewership numbers for streaming platforms.

Netflix continues to dominate the television subscription service realm in Australia.

The streaming giant is the most watched TV subscription service by a huge margin in Australia, according to figures from market research firm Roy Morgan. It had 14.2 million viewers in an average four weeks, a 19% increase from the year before.

Netflix joins the bevy of television subscription services that have seen a spike in viewership as the pandemic-fuelled lockdowns forced people indoors. These include Stan, Foxtel, Disney+ and Amazon Prime which have all seen a jump in the three years to September 2020, compared to the correlating period last year.

Roy Morgan found Aussies watched these streaming platforms at huge rate during 2020, with 17.3 million Aussies (82.1%) tuning in to these platforms in an average four weeks – up 16.2% increase from last year.

At the top of the list was Netflix, with more than two thirds of all Australians over the age of 14 now watching the platform in an average four week period.

Netflix has had a number of smash hit series over the past year including “The Witcher” and “Bridgerton” which sit among the most viewed shows on the platform – 63 million and 76 million respectively, according to CNBC.

The streaming giant also announced its slate of original films coming out in 2021.

Image: Roy Morgan

Following Netflix in terms of viewers, was all of Foxtel’s services: Kayo, Binge and Foxtel. Its viewership was up 43.9% to 7.7 million. In third position was Stan, which had a 46.4% increase in viewers to 4.9 million. Amazon Prime Video nearly tripled its viewership from last year to 3.3 million, while newcomer Disney+ has already raked in 2.8 million viewers in less than a year since it launched in Australia.

“The strong growth for the leading services in the market shows Australians are increasingly viewing multiple services to find new and interesting content,” Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine said in a statement. “For example over 5.6 million Australians watch both Netflix and Foxtel services in an average four weeks and nearly 4.7 million watch both Netflix and Stan.”

Stan and Disney+ have both thrown their hats in the ring by announcing their content lineup in the coming years. Disney will be releasing an “Enchanted” sequel while Stan is bringing “Gold” starring Zac Efron.

