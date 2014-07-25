How Chromecast Stacks Up Against Apple TV, Roku, And Amazon Fire TV After One Year On The Market

Mike Nudelman, Jillian D'Onfro

Google’s Chromecast streaming dongle is celebrating its first year on the market. It’s a crowded space: Besides Chromecast, there are a bunch of other streaming devices, like Amazon’s Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku. They’re all vying for your attention, so which should you choose?

We’ve put together a handy-chart so you can see which device might be the best for you (the apps we selected in each category are the most popular ones, but not the only ones):

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider

