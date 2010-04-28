TV Station Uses iPads Instead Of Paper Scripts To Save $24,000 Annually

This picture shows a day’s worth of news scripts that the iPad replaces at just one TV station.

There is, apparently, another way Apple’s iPad is becoming a crutch for the ailing media industry: Executives say they can save TV stations thousands od dollars in paper expenses.Al Tompkins at Poynter.org points us toward WFXL-TV in Albany, Ga., where TV anchors get iPads, with PDFs of their scripts, instead of a huge stack of paper. They can flip through pages with just a swipe of their finger (instead of that distracting paper shuffle). If a quick revision needs to be made, producers can send them new PDFs directly onto their iPads on the fly.



According to Terry Graham, news director/anchor at WFXL, his TV station saves money on paper, toner, maintenance calls for printers and more. He estimates savings at $24,000 annually.

Graham explains how it works at Poynter:

We interface the iPads with AP News centre. We print scripts from AP using a freeware PDF print driver and e-mail it to each host iPad e-mail account. We use the iAnnotate apps for this procedure, which costs about $7. The challenge was finding the appropriate app to successfully navigate the scripts in an intuitive way, allowing the anchors and support staff to retain their natural flow of how they use scripts. An unexpected benefit is a greater sense of connectivity, and it also brings those using the iPads much closer to information. All information sources are at their fingertips at all times, literally.

