17 TV stars who have made salaries of $1 million or more per episode

HBO Nixon, Davis, and Parker in ‘Sex and the City’

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are expected to earn $US1 million per episode for HBO Max’s upcoming “Sex and the City” revival, “And Just Like That…,” according to Variety.

They aren’t the first TV actors to join the $US1 million club.

As big-name Hollywood talent has increasingly made the jump from movies to TV, salaries have ballooned.

That will likely continue as more media companies try to compete in the streaming space.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

HBO Max announced on Sunday a “Sex and the City” revival called “And Just Like That…”

Three of the original stars â€” Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis â€” are returning for the series and are expected to have massive pay days. The three actresses will each make more than $US1 million per episode for the 10-episode series,Variety reported on Monday.

They aren’t the first to join the $US1 million TV club.

As more and more big-name movie actors have recently made the jump to TV, from Nicole Kidman to Reese Witherspoon, salaries have ballooned. That will likely continue as media companies focus on their streaming businesses and look to attract A-list talent for their content.

The “Friends” cast members were even set to make “at least 2.5 million” for the HBO Max reunion special, Variety reported last year (it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic).

Insider rounded up other actors who have scored $US1 million or more per episode for recent TV projects. They range from Norman Reedus, who leads the long-running popular show “The Walking Dead,” to Kerry Washington, who landed a big pay day for Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere.”

The five main cast members of “The Big Bang Theory” were all making $US1 million an episode before agreeing to take $US100,000 pay cuts in 2017 to help costars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik earn more, Variety reported at the time. We’ve included the five actors in this list since they were at one point making $US1 million.

And it doesn’t stop there.

Actors like Harrison Ford and Jeff Bridges have struck big deals for upcoming TV shows. Ford is nabbing more than $US1 million an episode for the true-crime adaptation, “The Staircase,” and Bridges for the upcoming FX on Hulu series, “The Old Man,” according to Variety.

Below are 17 TV stars who have made $US1 million or more an episode:

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus) — $US1.25 million

Apple TV Plus

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (2019)

Witherspoon also made $US1.1 million an episode for Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” according to Variety, and $US1 million an episode for season two of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus) — $US1.25 million

Apple TV Plus

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (2019)

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu) — $US1.1 million

Hulu

Source: Variety (2019)

Steve Carell, “Space Force” (Netflix) — $US1 million

Netflix

Source: Variety (2019)

Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead” (AMC) — $US1 million

Jace Downs/AMC

Source: Variety (2018)

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) — $US1 million

Hulu

Source: Variety (2018)

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO) — $US1 million

HBO

Source: The Hollywood Reporter(2018)

According to Variety, Kidman is also making $US1 million an episode for Hulu’s “Nine Perfect Strangers,” which has not been released yet.

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS) — $US1 million*

CBS

Source: Variety (2017)

*He had taken a $US100,000 pay cut by end of the series to help costars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik earn more, according to Variety.

Kaley Cuoco, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS) — $US1 million*

Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Source: Variety (2017)

*She had taken a $US100,000 pay cut by end of the series to help costars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik earn more, according to Variety.

Johnny Galecki, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS) — $US1 million*

CBS

Source: Variety (2017)

*He had taken a $US100,000 pay cut by end of the series to help costars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik earn more, according to Variety.

Kunal Nayyar, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS) — $US1 million*

CBS

Source: Variety (2017)

*He had taken a $US100,000 pay cut by end of the series to help costars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik earn more, according to Variety.

Simon Helberg, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS) — $US1 million*

CBS

Source: Variety (2017)

*He had taken a $US100,000 pay cut by end of the series to help costars Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik earn more, according to Variety.

These stars struck big pay days for upcoming shows that haven’t been released yet, from Harrison Ford to Jeff Bridges.

Eric Thayer/Reuters

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man” (FX on Hulu) – $US1 million

Nicole Kidman, “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu) – $US1 million

Harrison Ford, “The Staircase” (HBO Max) – $US1.2 million

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis; “And Just Like That…” (HBO Max) – over $US1 million

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.