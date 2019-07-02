14 TV superstars who have never been nominated for an Emmy

- The 73rd Primetime Emmys will air on September 19.
- “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson was nominated for his seventh acting Emmy this year.
- But there are plenty of acting legends and spectacular talents who have never been nominated.
But surprisingly, he’s never received an Emmy nod, though many of his co-stars have, as well as the shows on which he starred. He did, however, earn Golden Globe noms for his work on “Sex and the City” and “The Good Wife” in 1999 and 2010, respectively.
Perhaps the upcoming “SATC” revival, “And Just Like That…” will earn him his first Emmy nom.
And while Max Greenfield and Zooey Deschanel were deservedly recognized by the Television Academy for their performances as Schmidt and Jess Day, respectively, Johnson and Morris were snubbed for all seven seasons for their roles as Nick Miller and Winston Bishop.
Morris now has another opportunity with “Woke,” while Johnson seems to have moved on to movies for the time being.
The fact that she hasn’t been nominated, not once, for her huge body of work is tough to swallow. But maybe season 18 will change that!
It’s a testament to Hunnam’s acting ability and charm that they did, and he easily could have earned an Emmy for his work.
But “Sons of Anarchy” wasn’t the only show she starred in. Sagal played Peggy Bundy on “Married… with Children” for 11 seasons, and was one of the show’s most iconic characters. She also voiced Leela on “Futurama” for seven seasons and starred on “8 Simple Rules” — none of which garnered a nomination.
Like all of his co-stars, he didn’t receive an Emmy nod for “The Wire.” But some of them have been honored for their other work, like Idris Elba for “Luther” and the late Michael K. Williams for “When They See Us” and “Lovecraft Country.”
That Pierce, who has also starred in other prestige TV shows like “Treme,” has never been nominated is a travesty.
Gallagher played Cohen family patriarch Sandy, who rocked great eyebrows, refused to give into the materialistic surroundings of Newport, and had a great TV marriage with Kirsten, as played by Kelly Rowan.
He’s also had stand-out guest roles on shows like “New Girl” and “Grace and Frankie” that could be worthy of recognition — and he was just announced to be joining “Grey’s Anatomy” in season 18.
Creator Vince Gilligan has even stated that if he were to do another “Breaking Bad” spin-off, “it would be the Kim Wexler show.”
“Better Call Saul” wasn’t eligible for the Emmys this year, but Seehorn will get one final chance next year after the final season premieres in 2022.
He also starred in cult-classic TV show “Freaks and Geeks,” which is regularly cited as one of the greatest high school shows of all time, but didn’t earn any nominations for that, either.
Segel is going to star in the untitled Lakers series for HBO co-created by Adam McKay, which is sure to be awards fodder when it’s released, but for now, no Emmy love.
The other two co-stars of the show, Danny DeVito and Kaitlin Olson, have each been recognized. In DeVito’s case, he won in 1981 for “Taxi,” along with nominations in 1979, 1982, and 1983 for the same role. He was also nominated in 2004 for his guest spot on “Friends.” Olson received a nomination in 2020 for her role in Quibi series “Flipped.”
But the tree original dudes behind the show, McElhenney, Day, and Howerton have all been snubbed — not only for their truly iconic performances as Mac, Charlie, and Dennis, but for writing, directing, and producing the series, too.
Howerton also stars on “AP Bio,” for which he has not been nominated, while McElhenney created, writes, and stars in Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest,” which was snubbed this year for its terrific second season. Day also produces “Mythic Quest.”
“The Fresh Prince” was, and is, a pop culture phenomenon, with characters like Will, Carlton, and Uncle Phil, remaining relevant to this day (just ask J. Cole or Joyner Lucas) due to the quality of the performances.
While he’s getting Oscar buzz yet again for “King Richard,” we’d like to see Smith return to the small screen to notch an E for a potential EGOT (he does have a Grammy).