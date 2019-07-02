14 TV superstars who have never been nominated for an Emmy

Chris Noth was never nominated for his roles as Mr. Big on “Sex and the City,” Mike Logan in “Law and Order,” or Peter Florrick on “The Good Wife.”

Noth has had a prolific TV career, with over 100 episodes of both “The Good Wife” and “Law and Order” under his belt, plus another 40-odd episodes of “ Sex and the City ,” which is arguably his most iconic work.

But surprisingly, he’s never received an Emmy nod, though many of his co-stars have, as well as the shows on which he starred. He did, however, earn Golden Globe noms for his work on “Sex and the City” and “The Good Wife” in 1999 and 2010, respectively.

Perhaps the upcoming “SATC” revival, “And Just Like That…” will earn him his first Emmy nom.