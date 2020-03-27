32 TV shows you can binge-watch in a single day

Disney Plus ‘The Child,’ aka Baby Yoda, on ‘The Mandalorian.’

As we’re stuck inside our homes for the foreseeable future, it’s the perfect time to tick a few shows off your watch list.

Insider picked 32 shows that are bingeable in a single day – assuming you have at least two hours or, at most, eight hours.

These shows range in genre, length, and streaming service, from Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” to HBO’s “Chernobyl.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

There are two types of TV viewers in the world: those looking for an endless show so they always have something to watch, and those who like the feeling of completing an entire story quickly. This list is for the second type of person.

Insider picked 32 shows from across the TV landscape, from musicals to dramas to true crime documentaries to cooking shows to anthology series. All are easily digestible in a day, but also can be spread out if need be.

Keep scrolling to find your next favourite binge-watches.

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” is a sketch show by Netflix that will take you 1 hour and 40 minutes to complete.

Eddy Chen/Netflix ‘I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.’

Robinson, a former performer and writer on “Saturday Night Live,” took his talents to the streaming giant in April 2019 with a more absurdist take on sketch comedy. The show’s second season is expected to drop this year.

The show has six episodes, ranging from 16 to 18 minutes long. The Netflix synopsis states: “There is no such thing as an ordinary interaction in this offbeat sketch comedy series that features a deep roster of guest stars.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

“Bonding” is a new type of Netflix show — the episodes are just 13 to 17 minutes long. In total, its runtime is 1 hour and 48 minutes. That’s shorter than many movies.

Netflix ‘Bonding.’

“Bonding,” an extremely NSFW comedy, dropped on Netflix in April 2019, and has been renewed for a second season. At the moment, the show has seven easily bingeable episodes.

“A New York City grad student moonlighting as a dominatrix enlists her gay BFF from high school to be her assistant,”says the Netflix synopsis.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

“Special” is another shorter Netflix original, with a runtime of 1 hour and 56 minutes.

Netflix Ryan O’Connell on ‘Special.’

“Special” has one season with eight episodes, and a second season is on the way – so catch up before season two drops. The show follows Ryan, “a young gay man with cerebral palsy [who] branches out from his insular existence in hopes of finally going after the life he wants,” according to Netflix. Episodes range from 12 to 17 minutes.

Rotten Tomatoes score:96%

“Crashing” is a British comedy streaming on Netflix. Its total runtime is 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Netflix/Channel 4 Phoebe Waller-Bridge in ‘Crashing.’

“Crashing” is a six-part British series written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, of “Fleabag” fame. The episodes are 23 to 24 minutes long.

According to Netflix, “Crashing” tells the story of a “hodge-podge group of 20-something tenants [that] set up residence as property guards in a disused hospital” in exchange for low rent. Predictably, “hilarity ensues.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

It will take 2 hours and 22 minutes to binge British black comedy “This Way Up,” which is streaming on Hulu.

Hulu Tobias Menzies and Aisling Bea in ‘This Way Up.’

“This Way Up” aired on Channel 4 in the UK back in August, and was added to Hulu in the US at the same time.

According to Hulu, this dramedy is “about moving on, moving forward and trying to find happiness.” Aisling Bea stars as “the charming and funny Aine, who is trying to pull her life back together after a ‘teeny little nervous breakdown.’ Her sister Shona is increasingly worried about both her sister and her own relationship issues with her boyfriend, and the impending question of marriage.”

The show is six episodes, all of which are 23 or 24 minutes long.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

“Feel Good” is another British comedy that’s streaming on Netflix, with a 2 hour, 27-minute-long runtime.

Netflix Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie in ‘Feel Good.’

All six episodes of “Feel Good” dropped on Netflix on March 19, 2020, worldwide. The episodes are all 24 or 25 minutes long.

According to Netflix, the show follows a stand-up comedian named Mae Martin as she “navigates a passionate, messy new relationship with her girlfriend, George, while dealing with the challenges of sobriety.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

One of Netflix’s newest originals is “I Am Not OK With This.” It has a total runtime of 2 hours and 36 minutes.

Netflix Sophia Lillis in ‘I Am Not OK With This.’

“I Am Not OK With This” dropped on February 26, 2020. It has seven episodes total, ranging from 19 to 28 minutes long. The show reunites “IT” co-stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff.

“Angsty Syd navigates high school awkwardness, family drama, and an unrequited crush on her best friend while trying to rein in her budding superpowers,” says Netflix’s official synopsis.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

HBO comedy “Los Espookys” has a runtime of 2 hours and 46 minutes.

HBO Fred Armisen in ‘Los Espookys.’

“Los Espookys” requires subtitles for non-Spanish speakers, but if “Parasite” taught us anything, it’s that dismissing subtitles has kept us away from quality movies and TV – and “Los Espookys” is a good example. The show has been renewed for a second season, so it’s the perfect time to binge all six episodes before season two is released.

“Set in a fictional Latin American country, where the strange and eerie are just part of daily life, this series finds four eccentric friends – Renaldo, Andres, Ursula, and Tati – creating a business that brings horror fantasies to life for a variety of clients,” according to HBO.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

“Salt Fat Acid Heat” is a four-part Netflix miniseries with a runtime of 2 hours and 49 minutes.

Netflix Samin Nosrat in ‘Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat’ on Netflix.

While you’re at home, “Salt Fat Acid Heat” will take you around the world, from Italy to Japan to Mexico to California. The series, based on the book of the same name, follows chef and food writer Samin Nosrat as she “travels the world to explore four basic keys to wonderful cooking, serving up feasts and helpful tips along the way.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

“Don’t F— With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer” is a three-part true crime miniseries on Netflix. It will take just over 3 hours to watch.

Netflix Deanna Thompson/Baudi Moovan in ‘Don’t F— with Cats.’

“Don’t F— With Cats” is about a “twisted criminal’s gruesome videos [that] drive a group of amateur online sleuths to launch a risky manhunt that pulls them into a dark underworld.” It’s a true story – but don’t look up the end. The twists and turns have to be seen to be believed.

Episode one is 65 minutes, two is 57 minutes, and three is 63 minutes.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

“Pick of the Litter” on Disney Plus is 3 hours and 13 minutes of pure puppy love.

Disney ‘Pick of the Litter.’

“Pick of the Litter” is one of the docuseries available on Disney Plus, though it’s one of the shorter offerings, with six 27- to 35-minute episodes.

According to Disney Plus, “‘Pick of the Litter’ documents the ups and downs of an adorable group of six dogs on their fascinating and surprisingly suspenseful quest to become guides for Guide Dogs for the Blind, the ultimate canine career. Meanwhile, the series showcases the people who love, train, and are paired with these dogs.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100% (audience)

“Russian Doll” is a Netflix original that will take you 3 hours and 28 minutes to binge.

Netflix Natasha Lyonne in ‘Russian Doll.’

“Russian Doll” only has one season available, though it was renewed for a second season in June 2019. The show, which stars Natasha Lyonne and is produced by Amy Poehler, tells a “Groundhog Day” type of story throughout its eight episodes. The episodes range from 24 to 30 minutes long.

“Nadia keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday. She’s trapped in a surreal time loop – and staring down the barrel of her own mortality,” writes Netflix.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Paul Rudd’s Netflix show “Living With Yourself” takes 3 hours and 35 minutes to complete.

Netflix Paul Rudd in ‘Living With Yourself.’

“Living With Yourself” debuted on Netflix back in October 2019. The eight-episode comedy follows Miles, played by Rudd, as he “undergoes a strange procedure at a strip mall spa – and wakes to find he’s been replaced by a better version of himself.”

Each episode ranges from 21 to 35 minutes.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 79%

“Everything Sucks!” is a Netflix original with a cult following. It will only take 3 hours and 58 minutes to join in on the fun.

Netflix Jahi Di’Allo Winston and Peyton Kennedy in ‘Everything Sucks!’

“Everything Sucks!” was cancelled after one season, but it still has a dedicated fanbase. The show has 10 half-hour episodes, and takes place in the town of Boring, Oregon, in 1996, “where high school misfits in the AV and drama clubs brave the ups and downs of teenage life in the VHS era.” It was especially praised for its LGBTQ+ representation.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

“Forever” only lasted for a season on Amazon Video, but it’s worth the binge. It will take you just under 4 hours.

Colleen Hayes/Amazon Studios Fred Armisen and Maya Rudolph in ‘Forever.’

“Forever” had very good reviews, but was unable to find its audience back in 2018, and it was cancelled before its time. Good news: It’s only eight episodes, and each is around 30 minutes long.

Amazon’s synopsis goes as follows: “Married couple June and Oscar live a comfortable but predictable life in suburban California. For years, they have had the same conversations, eaten the same meals, and taken pleasant vacations at the same rented lake house. But after June talks Oscar into shaking things up with a ski trip, the pair suddenly find themselves in completely unfamiliar territory.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

“Little America” is a comedy anthology series available on Apple TV Plus, and runs 4 hours and 10 minutes long.

Apple Jessica Hecht and Conphidance in ‘Little America.’

“Little America” is an anthology series created by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon of “The Big Sick,” with Alan Yang of “Master of None.” In other words, comedic geniuses. The show was released on Apple TV Plus in January 2020, and has a total of eight episodes, ranging from 29 to 34 minutes long.

The show “observes the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring, and surprising stories of immigrants in America,” according to Apple.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Amazon Video’s “Modern Love” was renewed for a season two, so catch up on its first season now. It has a runtime of 4 hours and 13 minutes.

Amazon Anne Hathaway and Gary Carr in ‘Modern Love.’

“Modern Love” was renewed for a second season just a few days after season one was released in October 2019. The anthology is based on the New York Times column of the same name, and features a star-studded cast, including Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Andrew Scott, John Slattery, Andy Garcia, Brandon Victor Dixon, and more.

Its eight episodes range from 29 to 35 minutes.

“An unlikely friendship. A lost love resurfaced. A marriage at its turning point. A date that might not have been a date. An unconventional new family. These are the unique stories about the joys and tribulations of love, each inspired by a real-life personal essay from the beloved New York Times column ‘Modern Love,'” writes Amazon.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 75%

Netflix’s animated comedy “Tuca & Bertie” takes 4 hours and 14 minutes to complete.

Netflix Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong voice the titular characters in ‘Tuca & Bertie.’

While “Tuca & Bertie” was sadly cancelled after just one season, the 10 episodes streaming are not to be missed. Each episode is either 25 or 26 minutes long.

“Free-spirited toucan Tuca and self-doubting song-thrush Bertie are best friends – and birds – who guide each other through life’s ups and downs,” writes Netflix.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Hulu’s latest four-part miniseries on Hillary Clinton, “Hillary,” takes 4 hours and 17 minutes to watch.

Business Insider Hillary Clinton.

Hulu dropped the docuseries on March 6. Each episode is just over an hour long, with the two longest being 65 minutes.

“A remarkably intimate portrait of a public woman, ‘Hillary’ interweaves revealing moments from never-before-seen 2016 campaign footage with biographical chapters of her life. Featuring exclusive interviews with Hillary Rodham Clinton herself, Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, friends, and journalists, the series examines how she became at once one of the most admired and vilified women in the world,” according to Hulu.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 77%

One of Apple TV Plus’ comedies, “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” is a quick 4 hours and 35 minutes of comedic content.

Apple Rob McElhenney in ‘Mythic Quest.’

“Mythic Quest” is one of Apple TV Plus’ best-reviewed comedies, according to Rotten Tomatoes. The show was already renewed for a second season ahead of its nine-episode first season, which dropped in February. The episode lengths range from 26 to 37 minutes.

“Meet the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time. But in a workplace focused on building worlds, moulding heroes, and creating legends, the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game – they happen in the office,” reads Apple’s official synopsis.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%

“Gentefied” is one of Netflix’s recent dramedies. It has a runtime of 4 hours and 53 minutes.

Kevin Estrada/Netflix Karrie Martin and Julissa Calderon in ‘Gentefied.’

“Gentefied” was released on Netflix about a month ago. The show has 10 episodes of approximately 30 minutes each. The show follows a family, the Morales cousins, as they “scramble to save their grandfather’s taco shop – and pursue their own dreams – as gentrification shakes up their LA neighbourhood,” according to Netflix.

Rotten Tomatoes: 91%

“When They See Us” is a four-part limited series on Netflix based on a real criminal case and controversy. It takes 4 hours and 56 minutes to finish.

Netflix Jharrel Jerome and Asante Blackk in ‘When They See Us.’

Yes, this is a heavier binge, but is the definition of must-see TV. The show is based on the real-life Central Park 5 case. “Five teens from Harlem become trapped in a nightmare when they’re falsely accused of a brutal attack in Central Park. Based on a true story,” writes Netflix.

The episodes are more like mini-movies, with runtimes between 64 and 84 minutes (1 hour, 4 minutes to 1 hour, 28 minutes).

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Hulu series “High Fidelity” was released on Valentine’s Day. It will set you back 10 episodes and 5 hours.

HBO Zoë Kravitz in ‘High Fidelity.’

“High Fidelity’s” exact runtime is 4 hours and 59 minutes.

The Hulu original follows Rob, a record store owner, as she “revisits past relationships through music and pop culture while trying to get over her one true love.” It’s based on the 1995 novel and 2000 movie of the same, but gender-swaps the main character Rob, originally played by John Cusack, for Zoë Kravitz.

The episodes range from 27 to 33 minutes each.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning comedy “Fleabag” is available on Amazon Video. The total runtime is just over 5 hours.

Amazon Phoebe Waller-Bridge in ‘Fleabag.’

“Fleabag” has a total of 12 episodes, two seasons of six episodes each. The episodes range from 23 to 27 minutes long.

According to Amazon, “Fleabag” is “a hilarious and poignant window into the mind of a dry-witted, sexual, angry, grief-riddled woman, as she hurls herself at modern living in London.” Phoebe Waller-Bridge created and stars in the show as Fleabag, “an unfiltered woman trying to heal, while rejecting anyone who tries to help her and keeping up her bravado all along.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

HBO’s limited series “Chernobyl” takes 5 hours and 23 minutes to complete.

HBO Stellan Skarsgard in ‘Chernobyl.’

“On April 26, 1986, the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the Soviet Union suffered a massive explosion. This gripping five-part miniseries tells the powerful and visceral story of the worst man-made accident in history, following the tragedy from the moment of the early morning explosion through the chaos and loss of life in the ensuing days, weeks and months,” writes HBO.

The episodes range from 59 minutes to 1 hour, 12 minutes.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” will also take 5 hours and 23 minutes to finish.

Disney/Lucasfilm The Child, or ‘Baby Yoda,’ in ‘The Mandalorian.’

If you somehow missed all the Baby Yoda memes from last fall and winter, now is the time to catch up on the “Star Wars” show starring Pedro Pascal. Season two is supposed to be coming this fall, so make sure you can participate in all the memes this time around.

The eight available “chapters” range from 33 to 49 minutes.

“The Mandalorian” is, according to Disney Plus, about the time “after the fall of the Galactic Empire, [when] lawlessness has spread throughout the galaxy. A lone gunfighter makes his way through the outer reaches, earning his keep as a bounty hunter.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Streaming “The End of the F——g World” on Netflix in its entirety will take you 5 hours and 42 minutes.

Netflix Jessica Barden and Alex Lawther in ‘The End of the F—–g World.’

“A budding teen psychopath and a rebel hungry for adventure embark on a star-crossed road trip in this darkly comic series based on a graphic novel,” according to Netflix’s summary of the show. The show has two seasons, lasting eight episodes each. The episodes last anywhere from 19 to 25 minutes.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Aidy Bryant’s Hulu series “Shrill” will take 5 hours and 46 minutes to binge in its entirety.

Allyson Riggs/Hulu Aidy Bryant and Lolly Adefope in ‘Shrill.’

“Shrill’s” two seasons have six and eight episodes apiece, each ranging from 21 to 29 minutes. The body-positive show recently dropped its second season in January, so its future is still up in the air, making it the perfect time to show your support and watch the show.

According to Hulu, “Shrill” is “a comedy series starring Aidy Bryant as Annie, a fat young woman who wants to change her life – but not her body. Annie is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Musical comedy “Galavant” is streaming on Netflix, and has a runtime of 6 hours and 18 minutes.

Nick Ray/ABC Joshua Sasse in ‘Galavant.’

“Galavant” aired for two seasons on ABC before it was cancelledway before its time in 2016. It’s now streaming on Netflix – and it’s the perfect time to catch up on what the Verge called the “decade’s most underrated show that no one watched.”

The show’s 18 episodes are all 21 minutes long, and features original music in each episode. As Netflix’s summary explains, “Galavant” is set in “a time of legend,” when “Galavant the knight embarks on a quest to save his fair lady and become a hero.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Completing last summer’s obsession, HBO’s “Euphoria,” would take 7 hours and 42 minutes.

HBO Zendaya in ‘Euphoria.’

In case you somehow missed it, “Euphoria” aired on HBO last summer, and was just beginning production on season two before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production on all TV shows and movies.

The show “follows a group of high school students as they navigate a mine field of drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love, and friendship in today’s increasingly unstable world,” according to HBO.

“Euphoria’s” eight episodes range from 54 to 65 minutes long.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

The critically acclaimed HBO comedy “Barry” will take 8 hours and 17 minutes to catch up on.

HBO Bill Hader in ‘Barry.’

The Bill Hader-led show has two seasons, with eight episodes a piece. Each episode is around 30 minutes long, give or take a few minutes either way. While 8 hours may seem like a lot, you can always break it up into a few sittings over the course of a day.

According to HBO, “Barry” is a dark comedy that “focuses on a depressed, low-rent hitman from the Midwest (Hader, in the title role) who falls in love with acting while on a job in LA.”

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Those looking for a break from modern-day American politics should look no further than HBO’s 2008 miniseries “John Adams.” It’s a quick 8 hour, 25 minute binge.

HBO Paul Giamatti in ‘John Adams.’

If nothing else, this will keep you off your phone for an entire day – and you’ll learn more about our second president, John Adams, played brilliantly by Paul Giamatti.

The seven episodes range from an hour to an hour and a half in length, and follow Adams throughout his entire political career.

“He is one of America’s least understood and most underestimated Founding Fathers, the second President of the US, John Adams. From HBO Films comes this Emmy-winning, seven-part miniseries starring Paul Giamatti as the man who played a pivotal role in fostering the American Revolution and building a republic,” writes HBO.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.