13 TV shows to watch if you like 'WandaVision'

“WandaVision” is one of the most interesting and unique TV shows you can watch right now.

But there are more weird and mysterious TV shows you can watch if you can’t get enough.

Shows like “Marvel 616” and “Bewitched” also serve as great extended viewing.

“WandaVision” is one of the most intriguing TV series out there at the moment, with Marvel’s Disney Plus show taking a different approach in their storytelling with this miniseries.

The show, which pulls from some of the most famous sitcoms and TV shows ever, is more of a slow-burner than most Marvel content, with the mystery being built up slowly and clues being dropped in the show’s first three episodes before the big reveals come.

If you’re loving the show so far and don’t want it to end, Insider has got you covered. We’ve gone through different streaming services to find other TV shows you can watch to go alongside “WandaVision.”

We’ve found other slow-burning mysteries, like “Orphan Black,” plus shows that are just as weird and playful as “WandaVision,” such as “Black Mirror” and “Love, Death, & Robots.”



We’ve also dug up some of the shows that serve as source material for”WandaVision,” including “Bewitched” and “The Brady Bunch,” which make for some great extended viewing.

There’s also a host of other Marvel shows to watch if you have a thirst for the MCU, with “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Agent Carter,” and Disney Plus’ documentary series “Marvel’s 616” all available to watch.

‘Agent Carter’ — two seasons

Disney-ABC Television Group ‘Agent Carter was created by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Peggy Carter is one of the most important characters in the MCU, even if she doesn’t have that much screen time compared to others.

She played a huge role in the creation of Captain America in “Captain America: The First Avenger,” and her importance to Cap and S.H.I.E.L.D. is felt throughout the whole MCU.

It’s great to see her take centre stage here like Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff does in “WandaVision.”

Where to watch: Disney Plus

‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ — seven seasons

Walt Disney Television ‘Agents of Shield’ was created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen.

As Marvel begins to expand more into TV shows as well as movies, it is definitely worth branching out as a viewer to take a look at the existing MCU TV shows, and this one is probably the pick of the bunch.

Clark Gregg returns as Agent Coulson and later becomes the director of S.H.I.E.L.D. in this espionage thriller that fills in the smaller details of the MCU between the big blockbuster movies.

Where to watch: Disney Plus

‘Bewitched’ — eight seasons

Sony Pictures Television ‘Bewitched’ was created by Sol Saks.

“Bewitched” is one of the most obvious inspirations for “WandaVision,” with the show’s second episode using the classic 1960s sitcom as source material.

The nature of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlett Witch suits the “Bewitched” setting perfectly.

And if you enjoyed the playful and slapstick nature of the second episode’s shenanigans, it may be worth watching this old TV show to see where it all came from.

Where to watch: Amazon, Apple TV

‘Black Mirror’ — five seasons

Endemol Shine UK/Netflix ‘Black Mirror’ was created by Charlie Brooker.

“Black Mirror” is one of the bleakest shows you can watch.

While “WandaVision” has been much more cheerful so far, there does seem to be a dark mystery at its heart wherein form and format is played with to create a compelling thriller that would fit right into the catalogue of “Black Mirror.”

The whole premise of “WandaVision” – a woman seemingly trapped in an endless loop of old TV sitcoms across multiple decades – feels like it could be a “Black Mirror” episode in itself.

Where to watch: Netflix

‘The Brady Bunch’ — five seasons

CBS Television Distribution ‘The Brady Bunch’ was created by Sherwood Schwartz.

This is one of the most classic and famous sitcoms ever made, so it’s no surprise that “WandaVision” used this as inspiration for one of their episodes.

Namely, the third episode of “WandaVision” plays heavily with “The Brady Bunch,” including an opening theme song written by “Frozen” song writers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

It’s interesting to watch this show back and see how “WandaVision” was inspired by it.

Where to watch: Amazon

‘Cloak & Dagger’ — two seasons

Walt Disney Television ‘Cloak & Dagger’ was created by Joe Pokaski.

Although this series was cancelled after two seasons, “Cloak & Dagger” is a fun show, starring Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt, respectively, as the two titular teenagers who form a superhero partnership.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime



‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ — five seasons

CBS Enterprises/Paul Brownstein Productions ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ was created by Carl Reiner.

Another oldie served as the inspiration for the first episode of “WandaVision,” “The Dick Van Dyke,” which aired in the 60s.

Elizabeth Olsen herself described the first episode of “WandaVision” as “a big love song to ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show.'”

This throwback of a show stars Van Dyke as the head writer of a fictional comedy show and Mary Tyler Moore as his wife, switching between storylines at Van Dyke’s work and Moore’s home life.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

‘Love, Death & Robots’ — one season

Netflix Streaming Services ‘Love, Death, & Robots’ was created by Tim Miller.

Like “WandaVision,” this anthology show plays with different forms, visual styles, and singular storylines that are all tied together by thematic connections.

This entertaining animated show, centered around love, death, and robots, as the title suggests, is one where you can pick up and dive into wherever you like.

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Marvel’s 616’ — one season

Disney Media Distribution ‘Marvel’s 616’ was executive producer by Joe Quesada.

If “WandaVision” has made you fall in love with the MCU all over again, this documentary series is perfect viewing.

Each episode centres on a different aspect of the Marvel Universe that you may not know too much about, from Japanese Spider-Man and MCU cosplay to barely known action-figures and superheroes.

Where to watch: Disney Plus

‘Orphan Black’ — five seasons

Temple Street Productions/BBC America/Bell Media/Space ‘Orphan Black’ was created by Graeme Manson and John Fawcett.

This sci-fi thriller may have the high concept of a woman assuming the identity of one of her clones, but this is actually a slow-burning character-driven story, much like “WandaVision.”

Where to watch: Netflix

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ — two seasons

Netflix Streaming Services/Warner Bros. Television Distribution ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ was developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

It looks like “WandaVision” will actually play on the 1990s “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” series in one of its episodes, so there’s a thematic connection here already.

This Netflix version of Sabrina, however, is much more dramatic and dark, however, and leans way more into supernatural horror than its sitcom predecessor, taking a unique look at a beloved character.

Where to watch: Netflix

