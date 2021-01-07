10 shows to watch if you love 'Bridgerton'

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Daphne Bridgerton and Eloise Bridgerton on ‘Bridgerton.’

Netflix’s “Bridgerton” is a dramatic period drama from Shonda Rhimes’ production company, Shondaland.

The eight-part series delivers controversy, fantasy, passion, and heartbreak against a Regency-era backdrop.

Fans of the show may also enjoy series like “Gossip Girl,” “Dickinson,” and “The Queen’s Gambit.”

“Bridgerton” has been a Netflix hit since it premiered on Christmas Day.

The period drama focuses on the all-important season whereby debutantes are presented to Queen Charlotte before officially entering society as soon-to-be-wed young women.

Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) takes centre stage as she eagerly measures up her prospects in the wedding market. But her journey to the aisle is far from simple, thanks to a complicated arrangement with sought-after bachelor Simon, Duke of Hastings (RegÃ©-Jean Page).

Adding to the stress of the season, the socialites’ scandalous secrets and family dramas are made public courtesy of an anonymous gossipmonger, who publishes a newsletter under the name Lady Whistledown.

If you’ve already finished season one of “Bridgerton,” try watching these similar shows next.

If you add an “xoxo” sign-off to Lady Whistledown’s newsletters, you have yourself a Regency-era “Gossip Girl.”

The CW Blake Lively on ‘Gossip Girl.’

Summary: “Gossip Girl” also features an anonymous, all-knowing individual who publicizes the secrets of the financially-privileged set.

The New York-based series, which broadcast on The CW network for six seasons, follows the lives of Upper East Siders Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester), Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively), and their social circle.

Viewers have to be patient, as the identity of the destructive gossipmonger is only unveiled in the finale episode.

Why You’ll like it: Lady Whistledown delivers her societal blows via a printed newsletter. Meanwhile, her modern US equivalent harasses the Upper East Side through the means of a blog, which delivers news alerts to its subscribers via text messages and “e-blasts.”

If you’ve already watched the pop-culture phenomenon, check out the reboot of the series that’s set to debut on HBO Max later this year.

Royal enthusiasts will surely devour Netflix’s “The Crown.”

Netflix Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth on Netflix’s ‘The Crown.’

Summary: “The Crown” depicts the life of Queen Elizabeth II throughout the decades, starting from her 1947 wedding to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Claire Foy portrayed the young queen in the first two seasons, and Olivia Colman took over the honours for the third and fourth installments of the show.

The fourth season, released in 2020, focused heavily on the early signs of conflict in the much-talked-about marriage between Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin).

Why you’ll like it: “Bridgerton” viewers got a taste of royal life being depicted with the show’s satirical portrayal of a gossip-hungry Queen Charlotte.

Shonda Rhimes created and executive produced ABC’s “Scandal.”

ABC Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope.

Summary: “Scandal” is another dramatic series from Shondaland. The political thriller, set in Washington, DC, follows former White House communications director Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), who now runs a crisis-management firm.

She aims to protect the public image of the political world’s most elite members, but it proves to be difficult in an environment where everyone has a hidden agenda.

Why you’ll like it: The show’s seven seasons are packed with misbehaving scoundrels, forbidden love affairs, and secrets that just won’t stay buried. Sound familiar?

“Derry Girls” will bring some much-needed laughter to your life.

Netflix Nicola Coughlan is on ‘Derry Girls.’

Summary: “Derry Girls” is set in Northern Ireland in the 1990s during The Troubles, the period of religious and political conflict between unionists and nationalists.

The show, available to watch on Netflix, follows teenager Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) and her group of friends as they navigate school, friendships, life, romance, and more.

Amid the political unrest, “Derry Girls” focuses on the typical teen angst experienced in adolescence.

Why you’ll like it: One of Erin’s best friends is Clare Devlin, played by Nicola Coughlan, who portrays Penelope Featherington on “Bridgerton.”

On the surface, Claire and Penelope appear to have a lot in common – both bookish types, who seemingly prefer to stay out of the spotlight. But as “Bridgerton” viewers will know all too well, Penelope is far from innocent.

“The Queen’s Gambit” celebrates a young woman taking control of her own destiny.

Phil Bray/Netflix Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon.

Summary: Netflix’s “The Queen Gambit” premiered in 2020 to rave reviews.

Based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the same name, the series follows orphan Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) as she deals with drug and alcohol addiction, all while carving out a space for herself in the world of competitive chess.

Why you’ll like it: Set in the 1960s, “The Queen’s Gambit” features a woman forging a future for herself in a male-dominated setting. Much like Daphne in “Bridgerton,” Beth rejects the status quo and takes matters into her own hands.

If British historical dramas pique your interest, watch “Downton Abbey” next.

ITV/PBS ‘Downton Abbey’ follows the Crawley family.

Summary: “Downton Abbey” follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family, who boast a high standing within Britain’s upper-class social circles.

Providing insight into the “upstairs/downstairs” style households of high society, the show – set in the early 1900s – also details the day-to-day lives of the Crawley family’s servants, who occupy the “downstairs” portion of the house, where the hired help typically lives.

Why you’ll like it: Since premiering on ITV in 2010, the show has become one of the most successful period dramas of all time, lasting for six seasons. It’s currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.

And if that’s not enough content for you, a “Downton Abbey” film was released last year.

If you thought Queen Charlotte was wild, wait until you see what “The Great” has to offer.

Hulu ‘The Great’ is on Hulu.

Summary: Hulu’s “The Great” delivers a comedic look at the exploits of Catherine the Great, who served as the Empress of Russia following her husband’s untimely death.

Created by Tony McNamara, who cowrote the screenplay of the Oscar-winning period drama “The Favourite,” the series doesn’t hold back in its portrayal of Catherine’s famously controversial antics.

Why you’ll like it: Much like “Bridgerton,” the Hulu series favours fantasy and frivolity over historical accuracy.

As lead actress Elle Fanning, who plays Catherine, told Variety in 2020, “We’re not here trying to give a history lesson to anyone, but there are elements in each episode that are true – slightly based on what Catherine did.”

Dynevor is worlds away from Daphne Bridgerton in the gritty crime series “Snatch.”

Crackle Phoebe Dynevor on ‘Snatch.’

Summary: “Snatch” is a TV adaptation of Guy Ritchie’s 2000 British crime film of the same name.

Hosted by the streaming network Crackle, the 2017 series follows a group of young scammers who find themselves underprepared as they become involved in the world of organised crime.

Power struggles, money, sex, and betrayal are popular themes as the friends soon release they are in over their heads.

Why you’ll like it: Fans of “Bridgerton” may enjoy seeing Dynevor, who played prim and proper Daphne Bridgerton, as gangster’s moll Lotti Mott.

The action-packed series also features a host of recognisable faces, like “Harry Potter” actor Rupert Grint and “Skins” star Luke Pasqualino.

With grand costumes, elements of fantasy, and a reimagined take on historical events, “Dickinson” is sure to be a hit with “Bridgerton” fans.

Apple TV Plus Hailee Steinfeld on ‘Dickinson’

Summary: “Dickinson” offers a compelling look at the innermost workings of prolific American poet Emily Dickinson, who is regarded as a sheltered recluse by many historians.

With Hailee Steinfeld taking on the lead role, the Apple TV Plus series details Dickinson’s struggle to have her voice heard and valued in a patriarchal society.

Why you’ll like it: Viewers of “Bridgerton” witnessed Daphne take control of her pursuit to find a marital mate after her older brother failed to listen to her wants and needs.

“Dickinson” also explores gender inequality norms and offers a 19th-century take on society’s view of women.

“The Tudors” leads the way in unveiling the scandalous behaviour of the royal family.

Showtime/’The Tudors’ ‘The Tudors’ is available to stream on Netflix.

Summary: “The Crown” and its depiction of the House of Windsor is positively tame in comparison to the content of “The Tudors.”

Currently available to watch on Netflix, the show focuses on the reign of terror wielded by Henry VIII (Jonathan Rhys Meyers). The political unrest of Tudor England is presented alongside Henry VIII’s conflict-ridden love life.

Why you’ll like it: If you enjoy watching members of high society behaving badly, then all four seasons of “The Tudors” are likely to pique your interest.

In addition to Rhys Meyers’ impressive portrayal of Henry VIII’s hedonistic lifestyle, Superman himself – Henry Cavill – also dominates the small screen, playing Charles Brandon, Duke of Suffolk.

