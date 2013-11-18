17 American TV Shows That Started In Other Countries

Shark Tank ‘Shark Tank’ has a panel of investors that includes Barbara Corcoran and Mark Cuban.

“

Shark Tank” has been making a splash on ABC since its premiere in 2009, however, it’s far from the original version of the series.

There are at least nine other versions of the series throughout the world.

“Shark Tank” isn’t the first wildly successful show that saw its start in another country.

Programs like “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and “American Idol” took off in the United Kingdom before coming across the pond. Other shows had more surprising beginnings.

