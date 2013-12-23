The Most Popular TV Shows Set In Every State

Earlier this year, we posted a map of the most popular shows set in every state made by Redditor SomeGuyFromCanada.

Upon closer inspection, we didn’t agree with a lot of his picks. (After all, “Breaking Bad” wasn’t even included.)

We refined the list leaving out reality shows unless we couldn’t find a popular enough series.

Selections were based on each show’s longevity, critical acclaim, awards, and lasting cultural impact.

Did we get your state right? Let us know in the comments if you have another suggestion.

See a complete, annotated version of the above map here.

