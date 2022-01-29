Here are your favorite TV shows that are coming back for another season

“The Righteous Gemstones” will air its season two finale on HBO in late February, but it’ll be back for season 3. Premiere date TBD. ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ follows a fictional family of televangelists. HBO HBO renewed the comedy for a third season on January 25.

CBS renewed “Bob Hearts Abishola” for a third season. Premiere date TBD. ‘Bob Hearts Abishola.’ Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. The CBS comedy , renewed on January 24, follows a middle-aged salesman (Billy Gardell) who falls in love with his Nigerian nurse (Folake Olowofoyeku) after surviving a heart attack.

CBS’ “Ghosts,” based on a British show of the same name, is returning for season 2. Premiere date TBD. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar on ‘Ghosts.’ CBS The breakout CBS comedy was also renewed for a second season on January 24.

“The Neighborhood,” starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, will return to CBS for season 5. Premiere date TBD. Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield on ‘The Neighborhood.’ Monty Brinton/CBS The CBS comedy was also renewed for a fifth season on January 24.

Peacock’s “One Of Us Is Lying” is based on a bestselling YA novel. Premiere date TBD. Marianly Tejada as Bronwyn, Cooper Van Grootel as Nate on ‘One Of Us Is Lying.’ Nicola Dove/Peacock The YA drama was greenlit for a second season on January 14.

Elle Fanning stars in Hulu’s historical comedy “The Great,” which will be back for a third season. Premiere date TBD. Elle Fanning on ‘The Great.’ Hulu The show’s second season premiered on November 19. Hulu announced on January 11 that “The Great” will be returning for a 10-episode third season Follow along with Insider’s coverage of “The Great” here.

Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” will also be returning with new episodes. Premiere date TBD. ‘The Morning Show.’ AppleTV+ “The Morning Show,” starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Billy Crudup, was renewed for a third season on January 10.

Showtime’s psychological drama-thriller “Yellowjackets” will return for season two. Premiere date TBD. “Yellowjackets,” which creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson pitched to the network as a five-season series, was renewed on December 16 Follow along with Insider’s coverage of “Yellowjackets” here.

“Servant” has been renewed for a fourth season on Apple TV+. Premiere date TBD. Rupert Grint on the Apple TV+ drama ‘Servant.’ Apple TV Plus On December 14, executive producer M. Night Shyamalan confirmed that the upcoming fourth season of the Apple TV+ drama will be its last

Sci-fi drama “Invasion” will return for a second season on Apple TV+. Premiere date TBD. Sam Neill on ‘Invasion.’ Apple TV+ The Apple TV + series was renewed on December 8, just before its season one finale.

Netflix renewed “Outer Banks” for a third season. Premiere date TBD. John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) on season two of ‘Outer Banks.’ Netflix The teen drama , which was renewed on December 7, stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and Rudy Pankow.