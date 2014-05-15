Here Are All Of The TV Shows That Got Saved For Another Season

Kirsten Acuna

As the networks are announcing its new shows and cancellations for the new TV season, you may have missed which series are sticking around for another season.

If you’re not sure what’s returning, here’s a quick guide to let you know which of your favourite shows will be back in the next year.

ABC

“Castle”

The crime drama will return for a seventh season.

CastleABC

“Dancing with the Stars”

We will see stars duke it out on the dance floor for a 19th season.

Andy dick dancing with the stars abcABC

“The Bachelor”

The dating series was also renewed for season number 19.

Sean lowe bachelorABC

“Grey’s Anatomy”

The residents of Seattle Grace will be back for season 11.

Greys anatomyABC

“Last Man Standing”

Tim Allen’s comedy will return for season 4.

Last man standingABC

“The Middle”

The Patricia Heaton comedy will live to see season 6.

The middleABC

“Modern Family”

ABC’s comedy will be back for a 6th season.

Modern familyABC

“Nashville”

The country soap is returning for a third season.

Nashville connie britton hayden panettiereABC/Mark Levine

“Once Upon A Time”

Storybrooke’s residents will be visited from a “Frozen” princess in season 4.

Once upon a timeABC

“Revenge”

Someone still has to pay for murdering Emily Thorne’s father when the show continues in season 4.

RevengeABC

“Scandal”

Shonda Rhimes’ sizzling Thursday night drama will be back for season 4.

ScandalABC

“Shark Tank”

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, and the rest will be back for season 6.

Shark tankABC

Here are the ABC shows that will be returning after pilot season.

“The Goldbergs”

The goldbergsABC

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Agents of shield ABC / Agents of SHIELD

“Resurrection”

Resurrection abcABC/Bob Mahoney

CBS

“2 Broke Girls”

The comedy will return for season 4.

2 broke girls renewedMichael Ansell/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

“The Amazing Race”

The reality show will be back for a 25th season.

The amazing raceCBS

“The Big Bang Theory”

The network’s biggest hit comedy received a three-year renewal through season 10.

Big bang theory jim parsons equationsSonja Flemming / CBS

“Blue Bloods”

The police drama will be back for season 5.

Tom selleck blue bloodsJohn Paul Filo/CBS

“Criminal Minds”

The series was renewed for a 10th season.

Criminal minds renewedSonja Flemming/CBS

“CSI”

The hit show will be back for season 15.

CSI renewedMonty Brinton/CBS

“Elementary”

The Sherlock series will return for its third season.

Elementary renewedCBS

“The Good Wife”

CBS’ big Sunday show was renewed for season 6.

The good wifeCBS

“Hawaii Five-0”

The Friday night show will be back for a 5th season.

Hawaii five 0 CBSCBS

“The Mentalist”

Simon Baker’s drama will see a 7th season.

The mentalist renewedColleen Hayes/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

“Mike & Molly”

Melissa McCarthy’s comedy was renewed for season 5.

Mike and molly renewedCliff Lipson/CBS

“NCIS”

CBS’ top drama was renewed for season 12.

NCIS renewedSkip Bolen/CBS

“NCIS: Los Angeles”

The popular spin-off will return for its 6th season.

NCIS los angelesCliff Lipson/CBS

“Person of Interest”

The crime series will be back for season 4.

Person of interest renewedGiovanni Rufino/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

“Survivor”

The long-standing reality show was renewed for seasons 29 and 30.

SurvivorCBS

“Two and A Half Men”

The network confirmed Wednesday morning the series will return for a final 12th season.

Two and a half menMichael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

“Undercover Boss”

The reality show will get a 6th season.

Undercover boss renewedStudio Lambert/CBS

CBS will keep two shows from last year’s pilot season.

“The Millers”

The millers renewedNeil Jacobs/CBS

“Mum”

Mum renewedMonty Brinton/CBS

FOX

“American Idol”

The singing competition will be back for season 14 but with fewer episodes.

American idol renewDavid Moir / FOX

“Bob’s Burgers”

The animated toon will return for season 5.

Bob's burgers renewedFOX

“Bones”

The drama will be back for season 10 on Monday nights.

Bones renewPatrick McElhenney/FOX

“Family Guy”

Seth MacFarlane’s animated series will return for season 13.

Brian family guy openingFox screencap

“The Following”

Kevin Bacon’s FBI series will be back for season 3.

Kevin bacon the followingDavid Giesbrecht/FOX

“Glee”

The show’s sixth season will be its last.

Glee renewedMike Yarish/FOX

“MasterChef Junior”

Gordon Ramsay’s reality series has been renewed for a third season before the second one has even aired.

Masterchef junior gordon ramsayGreg Gayne / FOX

“The Mindy Project”

Mindy Kaling’s show will get a third season.

The mindy project renewJordin Althaus/FOX

“New Girl”

Zooey Deschanel’s quirky character Jess will be back for a fourth season.

New girl renewed zooey deschanelAdam Taylor/FOX

“The Simpsons”

The longest-running animated TV show will sail on for a 26th season.

The simpsonsFOX

“So You Think You Can Dance”

The reality competition will be in its 11th season.

Sytycd so you think you can dance renewAdam Rose/FOX

Fox renewed two shows from 2013-2014 pilot season.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Brooklyn nine-nine andy sambergFOX

“Sleepy Hollow”

Sleepy hollowKent Smith/FOX

NBC

“The Biggest Loser”

The reality series will be back for season 15.

The biggest loserTrae Patton/NBC

“Celebrity Apprentice”

Donald Trump’s reality show will return for a 14th season.

Celebrity apprenticeVirginia Sherwood/NBC

“Chicago Fire”

The break-out hit will return for a third season.

Chicago fireElizabeth Morris/NBC

“Hannibal”

The cult favourite show from Bryan Fuller will be back for season 3.

Hannibal renewedBrooke Palmer/NBC

“Hollywood Game Night”

The Jane Lynch game show has been renewed for season 3.

Hollywood game nightTrae Patton/NBC

“Grimm”

The show’s younger following will see the show return for a 4th season.

Grimm renewedScott Green/NBC

“Law & Order: SVU”

The veteran crime drama will see a 16th season.

Law and order svuCraig Blankenhorn/NBC

“Parenthood”

The critically acclaimed series will be back for a shortened sixth and final season.

Parenthood renewedColleen Hayes/NBC

“Parks and Recreation”

The Amy Poehler comedy will be back for its seventh and final season.

Parks and recreationColleen Hayes/NBC

“The Voice”

The reality competition is returning for a seventh season with Pharrell and Gwen Stefani.

The voiceTrae Patton/NBC

NBC renewed three shows from pilot season.

“About A Boy”

About a boyBen Cohen/NBC

“The Blacklist”

The blacklistNBC screencap

“Chicago PD”

Chicago pd renewedMatt Dinerstein/NBC

The CW

“America’s Next Top Model”

“Arrow”

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Hart of Dixie”

“Supernatural”

“The Vampire Diaries”

The CW will be keeping three shows from pilot season.

“The 100”

“The Originals”

“Reign”

