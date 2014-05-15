Here Are All Of The TV Shows That Got Saved For Another Season

As the networks are announcing its new shows and cancellations for the new TV season, you may have missed which series are sticking around for another season.

If you’re not sure what’s returning, here’s a quick guide to let you know which of your favourite shows will be back in the next year.

ABC

“Castle”

The crime drama will return for a seventh season.

“Dancing with the Stars”

We will see stars duke it out on the dance floor for a 19th season.

“The Bachelor”

The dating series was also renewed for season number 19.

“Grey’s Anatomy”

The residents of Seattle Grace will be back for season 11.

“Last Man Standing”

Tim Allen’s comedy will return for season 4.

“The Middle”

The Patricia Heaton comedy will live to see season 6.

“Modern Family”

ABC’s comedy will be back for a 6th season.

“Nashville”

The country soap is returning for a third season.

“Once Upon A Time”

Storybrooke’s residents will be visited from a “Frozen” princess in season 4.

“Revenge”

Someone still has to pay for murdering Emily Thorne’s father when the show continues in season 4.

“Scandal”

Shonda Rhimes’ sizzling Thursday night drama will be back for season 4.

“Shark Tank”

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, and the rest will be back for season 6.

Here are the ABC shows that will be returning after pilot season.

“The Goldbergs”

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

“Resurrection”

CBS

“2 Broke Girls”

The comedy will return for season 4.

“The Amazing Race”

The reality show will be back for a 25th season.

“The Big Bang Theory”

The network’s biggest hit comedy received a three-year renewal through season 10.

“Blue Bloods”

The police drama will be back for season 5.

“Criminal Minds”

The series was renewed for a 10th season.

“CSI”

The hit show will be back for season 15.

“Elementary”

The Sherlock series will return for its third season.

“The Good Wife”

CBS’ big Sunday show was renewed for season 6.

“Hawaii Five-0”

The Friday night show will be back for a 5th season.

“The Mentalist”

Simon Baker’s drama will see a 7th season.

“Mike & Molly”



Melissa McCarthy’s comedy was renewed for season 5.

“NCIS”



CBS’ top drama was renewed for season 12.

“NCIS: Los Angeles”

The popular spin-off will return for its 6th season.

“Person of Interest”

The crime series will be back for season 4.

“Survivor”

The long-standing reality show was renewed for seasons 29 and 30.

“Two and A Half Men”

The network confirmed Wednesday morning the series will return for a final 12th season.

“Undercover Boss”

The reality show will get a 6th season.

CBS will keep two shows from last year’s pilot season.

“The Millers”

“Mum”

FOX

“American Idol”

The singing competition will be back for season 14 but with fewer episodes.

“Bob’s Burgers”

The animated toon will return for season 5.

“Bones”

The drama will be back for season 10 on Monday nights.

“Family Guy”

Seth MacFarlane’s animated series will return for season 13.

“The Following”

Kevin Bacon’s FBI series will be back for season 3.

“Glee”

The show’s sixth season will be its last.

“MasterChef Junior”

Gordon Ramsay’s reality series has been renewed for a third season before the second one has even aired.

“The Mindy Project”

Mindy Kaling’s show will get a third season.

“New Girl”

Zooey Deschanel’s quirky character Jess will be back for a fourth season.

“The Simpsons”

The longest-running animated TV show will sail on for a 26th season.

“So You Think You Can Dance”

The reality competition will be in its 11th season.

Fox renewed two shows from 2013-2014 pilot season.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Sleepy Hollow”

NBC

“The Biggest Loser”

The reality series will be back for season 15.

“Celebrity Apprentice”

Donald Trump’s reality show will return for a 14th season.

“Chicago Fire”

The break-out hit will return for a third season.

“Hannibal”

The cult favourite show from Bryan Fuller will be back for season 3.

“Hollywood Game Night”

The Jane Lynch game show has been renewed for season 3.

“Grimm”

The show’s younger following will see the show return for a 4th season.

“Law & Order: SVU”

The veteran crime drama will see a 16th season.

“Parenthood”

The critically acclaimed series will be back for a shortened sixth and final season.

“Parks and Recreation”

The Amy Poehler comedy will be back for its seventh and final season.

“The Voice”

The reality competition is returning for a seventh season with Pharrell and Gwen Stefani.

NBC renewed three shows from pilot season.

“About A Boy”

“The Blacklist”

“Chicago PD”

The CW

“America’s Next Top Model” “Arrow” “Beauty and the Beast” “Hart of Dixie” “Supernatural” “The Vampire Diaries”

The CW will be keeping three shows from pilot season.

“The 100” “The Originals” “Reign”

