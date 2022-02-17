Every TV cancellation and ending announced this year — so far

“Stranger Things” will end with season 5. ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 teaser. Netflix On February 17, Netflix finally revealed the long-awaited “Stranger Things” season four would premiere its first part on May 27, 2022, with its second half coming on July 1, 2022. In the same announcement, series cocreators Matt and Ross Duffer confirmed the show’s fifth season (air date TBD) will be its last.

“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will also end with season 5. Rachel Brosnahan in ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’ Prime Video Season four of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” premieres on February 18. Ahead of the premiere, Amazon Studios renewed the show for a fifth season (air date TBD) and confirmed season five will be the show’s last.

ABC’s “Promised Land” will finish its last season exclusively on Hulu. ‘Promised Land.’ ABC While it hasn’t technically been canceled, the final five episodes of the one-season Latinx drama won’t air on ABC going forward . That’s generally considered a “soft cancellation.”

“Love, Victor” will end with its third season, airing later in 2022. Michael Cimino starred on ‘Love, Victor.’ Michael Desmond/Hulu The last season of the Hulu comedy will premiere in June

The upcoming sixth season of “Saints and Sinners” will be its last. ‘Saints & Sinners.’ Bounce TV The drama is currently airing on Bounce TV

Showtime’s “Black Monday,” which aired its last season in 2021, was officially canceled by the network in January. Don Cheadle and Andrew Rannells on ‘Black Monday.’ Showtime The comedy, starring Don Cheadle and Regina Hall, ran for three seasons

Showtime officially canceled “Work in Progress,” from “The Matrix” filmmaker Lilly Wachowksi, at the same time it canceled “Black Friday.” Abby McEnany on ‘Work in Progress.’ Showtime Wachowksi also executive produced the Showtime comedy

“Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol” won’t be back for a second season, Peacock confirmed in January. ‘Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol’ ran for one season. Peacock The Peacock thriller was based on “The Da Vinci Code” author’s second novel.

On January 20, NBC announced the cancellation of “Small Fortune” after one season. ‘Small Fortune’ on . NBC Lil Rel Howery hosted the game show , which was inspired by a British series.

The sixth season finale of “Bull” will also be its series finale, CBS revealed on January 18. ‘Bull.’ CBS The series finale is expected to air in May 2022.

“The Hills: New Beginnings” was canceled by MTV on January 18. Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, and Spencer Pratt in 2020. Byron Cohen / ABC via Getty Images The revival of MTV’s popular reality show “The Hills” ran for two seasons , wrapping in 2021.

NBC announced on January 18 that “Ellen’s Game of Games” would not be returning for a fifth season. Ellen DeGeneres on ‘Ellen’s Game of Games.’ NBC/Warner Bros. The fourth season of the game show was its last

In January, Netflix announced it didn’t renew Paris Hilton’s cooking show for a second season. Paris Hilton on ‘Cooking with Paris.’ Netflix Season one of “Cooking with Paris,” which was released in August 2021, featured celebrity guests like Kim Kardashian West and Demi Lovato.