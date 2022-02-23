22 TV shows that are canceled or ending in 2022

- Many major television shows are coming to an end in 2022.
- “This Is Us,” “Love, Victor,” and “The Walking Dead” are all airing final seasons this year.
- Here’s a full list of all the biggest series canceled by networks or ending on their own terms.
“Search Party” — series finale aired January 7, 2022
The Hollywood Reporter reported in November 2021 that the fifth season of “Search Party,” which concluded in January, was the series’ last.
“Claws” — series finale aired February 6, 2022
The TNT dark comedy was renewed for a fourth and final season in 2019.
“A Discovery of Witches” — series finale aired on February 18, 2022
The third and final season of “A Discovery of Witches” premiered in January in both the United States and the United Kingdom.
“Arthur” — series finale aired February 21, 2022
Variety reported earlier this year that PBS’ long-running animated kids series would end in February.
“Servant” — series finale airing March 25, 2022
Series creator M. Night Shyamalan announced in December 2021 on Twitter that the fourth season of his Apple TV+ series “Servant” would be its last.
“Better Things” — series finale airing April 25, 2022
FX announced in December 2021 that the fifth and final season of “Better Things” would premiere in February 2022, Variety reported.
“Bull” — series finale airing May 2022
“Bull” star Michael Weatherly announced on Twitter in January that the show’s sixth season, which TVLine reported is set to end in May, would be its last.
“This Is Us” — series finale airing May 24, 2022
Creator Dan Fogelman confirmed that the sixth season will conclude the NBC drama in May.
“Love, Victor” — series finale airing June 15, 2022
Entertainment Weekly confirmed in February that the 8-episode third season of the Hulu series “Love, Victor” would be its last.
“Better Call Saul” — series finale airing August 15, 2022
AMC announced in January 2020 that the show would be returning for a sixth and final season this year, split into two parts. Part one premieres April 18, 2022, and part two premieres July 11, 2022.
“Killing Eve” — series finale date TBD
The critically-acclaimed drama will end with its upcoming fourth season, according to a December 16 report from ET Online. Season four premieres on February 27 at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America and at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.
“The Walking Dead” — series finale date TBD
AMC announced in August 2020 that the long-running zombie series will end with a super-size 11th season scheduled to air over two years, concluding in 2022.
“Black-ish” — series finale date TBD
In May 2021, ABC revealed that the comedy would air its eighth and final season in 2022. Season eight premiered on January 4, 2022.
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” — series finale date TBD
DeGeneres announced in May 2021 that her popular talk show would be ending with its 19th season in 2022.
“Grace and Frankie” — series finale date TBD
Netflix renewed the long-running comedy, starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, for a seventh and final season in September 2019. The first four episodes of season seven aired in August 2021, while the last episodes are expected to release later this year.
“Kevin Can F**K Himself” — series finale date TBD
TVLine reported in November that the AMC comedy will end with the upcoming second season.
“Ozark” — series finale date TBD
Netflix renewed the critically-acclaimed drama for a fourth and final season in June 2020. Season four was split into two parts, with part one premiering on January 21, 2022. The release date for the second half of the final season hasn’t been announced yet.
“Peaky Blinders” — series finale date TBD
Deadline reported in January 2021 that “Peaky Blinders'” sixth season, premiering February 27 on BBC, would be its last, although show creator Steven Knight told the outlet that the story would conclude in a post-season six film.
“Queen Sugar” — series finale date TBD
In November 2021, “Queen Sugar” creator Ava DuVernay told Deadline that the show’s seventh season, set to premiere in 2022, would be its last.
“Motherland: Fort Salem” — series finale date TBD
Deadline reported in August 2021 that Freeform had renewed “Motherland: Fort Salem” for its third and final season. A premiere date for season three hasn’t been announced yet.
“Wu-Tang: An American Saga” — series finale date TBD
Variety reported in November 2021 that the third season of “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” set to air on Hulu, would be its last.
“Derry Girls” — series finale
Series creator Lisa McGee announced on Twitter in September 2021 that the third season of “Derry Girls” would be its last. Season three wrapped filming in December 2021, but a release date hasn’t been announced yet.
