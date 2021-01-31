31 TV shows that are cancelled or ending in 2021

Jessica Miglio/Netflix Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in ‘Ozark’ on Netflix.

Many major television shows are coming to an end in 2021.

Netflix’s “Ozark” and HBO’s “Insecure” are ending on their own terms this year.

It was recently announced that Hulu’s “Shrill” and Freeform’s “The Bold Type” would be ending in 2021.

With 2021 underway, it’s time for TV fans to contend with which of their favourite shows is coming to an end. Insider is keeping a running list of all the major series we know are airing final episodes in the year ahead.

Keep reading to see every show that was cancelled or is ending in 2021, and the date of each show’s final episode.

“High Maintenance” (four seasons) — April 3, 2020

HBO Ben Sinclair was the cocreator and star of ‘High Maintenance.’

The fourth season of “High Maintenance” premiered on HBO in the spring of 2020. Then on January 14, 2021, news broke that a fifth season would not be made.

“Co-creators Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair have decided to take a break from producing High Maintenance to pursue other projects,” a representative for HBO told TVLine. “We look forward to hearing what they come up with next.”

“The Pack” (one season) — November 20, 2020

Amazon Lindsey Vonn was the host of ‘The Pack.’

“The Pack” was an Amazon original competition series about pet owners travelling around the world. The show was met with controversy over leaked videos allegedly showing dogs in unsafe situations, though Entertainment Weekly reported that the videos had nothing to do with “The Pack” getting cancelled.

“Tosh.0” (12 seasons) — November 24, 2020

Tosh.0 Daniel Tosh hosting ‘Tosh.0’

Comedy Central’s long-running series, hosted by Daniel Tosh, was originally renewed for 16 total seasons. But in August last year, ViacomCBS made the surprising move to reverse that renewal and end “Tosh.0.”

“Carmen Sandiego” (four seasons) — January 15, 2021

Netflix ‘Carmen Sandiego’ was a Netflix original animated series.

In December 2020, Netflix announced that the fourth season of its animated kids series “Carmen Sandiego” would be its last. The final episodes premiered on January 15, 2021.

“Last Man Standing” (nine seasons) — February 11, 2021

ABC Kaitlyn Dever and Tim Allen costarred in ‘Last Man Standing.’

“Last Man Standing” was originally an ABC sitcom that ran for six seasons before it was cancelled in 2017. Fox picked up the show, but now it’s been cancelled once again. The ninth and final season began airing in January 2021.

“Superstore” (six seasons) — February 11, 2021

Paul Drinkwater/NBC America Ferrera costarred in ‘Superstore.’

In December 2020, news broke that NBC’s comedy “Superstore” was coming to an end. The executive producers told fans they’d “do [their] best to go out strong and give you the satisfying ending you deserve.” The sixth and final season kicked off in January 2021.

“Shameless” (11 seasons) — February 28, 2021

SHOWTIME Emmy Rossum stars in Showtime’s ‘Shameless.’

In January 2020, Showtime announced that “Shameless” had been renewed for an 11th and final season. The final episodes are airing weekly now, with the series finale scheduled for the end of February.

“Conan” (11 seasons) — June 2021

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Conan O’Brien speaks onstage at the 2014 TBS and TNT upfront.

Last fall, TBS announced that Conan O’Brien’s late-night show would come to an end in the summer of 2021. The comedian already has another show in the works with HBO Max under WarnerMedia.

“Atypical” (four seasons) — TBA

Netflix Keir Gilchrist stars in Netflix’s ‘Atypical.’

At the beginning of 2020, Netflix announced “Atypical” had been renewed for a fourth and final season that would premiere sometime in 2021.

“I’m thrilled we’ll be doing a season four of ‘Atypical,'” series creator Robia Rashad said. “And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story.

“Better Call Saul” (six seasons) — TBA

AMC Bob Odenkirk stars in ‘Better Call Saul.’

Last year, AMC announced that the coming fixth season of “Better Call Saul” would be its last. “We’re going to try like hell to stick the landing of these 63 episodes,” showrunner Peter Gould said during a Television Critics Association panel.

“Black Lightning” (four seasons) — TBA

Guy D’Alema/The CW Cress Williams stars in the CW’s ‘Black Lightning.’

Following November 2020 news that the CW had a spinoff planned for the series, the fourth and final season of “Black Lightning” was announced. The new season is expected to premiere in early 2021.

“The Bold Type” (five seasons) — TBA

Freeform Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy costar in ‘The Bold Type.’

Freeform’s magazine-industry drama “The Bold Type” is ending with the upcoming fifth season. According to Vulture, fans will get a six-episode final season sometime in 2021.

“Bosch” (seven seasons) — TBA

Amazon Titus Welliver stars in Amazon’s ‘Bosch.’

Amazon’s original police-procedural series “Bosch” is coming to an end with a seventh and final season in 2021. Writer Michael Connelly told TVLine they hoped to have the new episodes ready by April, but it would depend on filming restrictions under COVID-19 guidelines.

“Claws” (four seasons) — TBA

TNT Niecy Nash stars on TNT’s ‘Claws.’

In October 2019, TNT announced it had renewed “Claws” for a fourth and final season set to air in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the final batch of episodes, however, and now fans will see the conclusion of the show in 2021 instead.

“Dead to Me” (three seasons) — TBA

Netflix Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate star in Netflix’s ‘Dead to Me.’

Shortly after the second season of “Dead to Me” premiered on Netflix in 2020, the company announced it had renewed the series for a third and final season. Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate will return in the show’s last set of episodes sometime in 2021.

“Dear White People” (four seasons) — TBA

Netflix Logan Browning stars in Netflix’s ‘Dear White People.’

In October 2019, after the third season of “Dear White People” premiered on Netflix, the streaming service announced the show had been renewed for a fourth and final season.

“DuckTales” (three seasons) — TBA

YouTube/Disney XD David Tennant, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, and Bobby Moynihan voice characters in ‘DuckTales.’

Last month, IGN reported that Disney was bringing the “DuckTales” reboot to an end. Production on the final season has already finished, and with the third season expected sometime in 2021.

“F is for Family” (five seasons) — TBA

NETFLIX ‘F is For Family’ is a Netflix animated original series created by Bill Burr and Michael Price.

In October 2020, Netflix announced “F is for Family” would return for a fifth and final season. The last set of episodes is already in production, and expected sometime in 2021.

“Feel Good” (two seasons) — TBA

Netflix Mae Martin is the creator and star of ‘Feel Good.’

After its first season premiered to critical acclaim in 2020, Netflix’s “Feel Good” will return for a second and final season this year. According to Variety, the new season is already in production in the UK.



“Insecure” (five seasons) — TBA

Anne Marie Fox/HBO Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae costar in HBO’s ‘Insecure.’

HBO’s beloved comedy series “Insecure” is going out on its own terms this year. Cocreator and star Issa Rae tweeted gratitude for “the tremendous support of [their] audience and the faith of HBO,” which allowed the team to tell a “complete story” in five seasons.

“Goliath” (four seasons) — Finale TBA

Amazon Billy Bob Thornton stars on Amazon’s ‘Goliath.’

In November 2019, Amazon announced this original drama series was renewed for a fourth and final season. It was originally supposed to air sometime in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed filming. Now it’s expected sometime in 2021 instead.

“Judge Judy” (25 seasons) — TBA

CBS Judge Judy Sheindlin on her eponymous CBS show.

The current season of CBS’ “Judge Judy” will be its last. The show’s indelible host, Judy Sheindlin, will be creating a new series called “Judy Justice,” which will stream on IMDb TV.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” (20 seasons) — TBA

E! Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner appear on ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’

Fans were shocked in September 2020 when Kim Kardashian West and her sisters announced that the end of “Keeping of With the Kardashians” was around the corner. The final season will air beginning on March 18, 2021.

“La Casa de Papel”/”Money Heist” (five seasons) — TBA

Netflix ‘La Casa de Papel’ is a Netflix’s original Spanish crime-drama series.

“La Casa de Papel” is one of the most-watched international Netflix original series. In the summer of 2020, Entertainment Weekly broke the news that Netflix’s Spanish original series would end with a fifth season.

“Lost in Space” (three seasons) — TBA

Netflix Parker Posey and Maxwell Jenkins costar in ‘Lost in Space.’

The final season of Netflix’s “Lost in Space” was first announced in March 2020. By January 2021, production had wrapped, which means fans can expect the third season later this year.

“Lucifer” (six seasons) — TBA

Netflix Tom Ellis stars in ‘Lucifer.’

Originally a Fox TV drama, “Lucifer” is now finishing out its run as a Netflix original production. The streaming service announced “Lucifer” would return for a sixth and final season after its fifth season premiered in fall 2020.



“On My Block” (four seasons) — TBA

John O. Flexor/Netflix Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, and Diego Tinoco costar in ‘On My Block.’

Netflix announced in January that “On My Block” would be returning for a fourth and final season this year.

“Ozark” (four seasons) — TBA

Netflix Jason Bateman and Laura Linney costar in Netflix’s ‘Ozark.’

Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama series “Ozark” will come to an end in 2021 with a two-part fourth season. Each part will be seven episodes, totaling 14 final episodes for the show.



“Supergirl” (six seasons) — TBA

Robert Voets/CBS Melissa Benoist stars in the CW’s ‘Supergirl.’

In September 2020, news broke that the upcoming sixth season of “Supergirl” would be its last. The series is currently in production, and fans will likely see the final episodes by the end of 2021.

“Shrill” (three seasons) — TBA

Allyson Riggs/Hulu Aidy Bryant and Lolly Adefope costar in Hulu’s ‘Shrill.’

Hulu’s “Shrill” was renewed for a third season in March 2020. By January 2021, news broke that the coming season would be its last. Production has already completed, so fans can expect new episodes sometime in 2021.

“Van Helsing” (five seasons) — Finale TBA

Dan Power/Helsing S1 Productions/Syfy ‘Van Helsing’ is a SyFy drama series.

Just before the fourth season finale aired, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that “Van Helsing” had been renewed by SyFy for a fifth and final season. Filming concluded in the fall of 2020, which means fans can expect to see the final episodes sometime in 2021.

