'Hannibal' And Other TV Shows That Have Been Pulled After The Boston Bombing

In the wake of the Boston Marathon bombings and current manhunt, many television shows are pulling episodes with sensitive subject matter.



NBC has yanked next week’s episode of the freshman drama “Hannibal,” which contained a violent storyline about “a character played Molly Shannon persuading children to kill other children,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

We’re not sure who signed off on that story line ever being a good idea.

The episode will air overseas, but there are no plans for it to run stateside — causing the show to wrap its first season one week earlier on June 20 instead of June 27.

But “Hannibal” isn’t the only show to alter its scheduling. Earlier in the week, ABC announced the decision push back the April 22 episode of “Castle” for similar reasons.

“The episode focuses on Kate Beckett (Stana Katic) triggering a pressure-sensitive bomb and spending the hour trying not to detonate it,” according to THR. “The episode currently is planned for April 29, though it could be pushed back further.”

“Castle” also caused controversy Thursday night after TNT aired a syndicated episode with another bomb storyline. The network has since apologized.

Fox erred on the more cautious side, choosing not to re-run an episode of “New Girl” that had its characters suspicious of a murder plot.

And a February episode of “Family Guy” referencing bombs and running over participants in the Boston Marathon has been pulled from the web.

