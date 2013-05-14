31 Of Your favourite TV Shows Just Got Canceled

The cast of ABC’s ‘Happy Endings’ didn’t get one after all.

It’s that time of year when struggling TV shows are put on their networks’ chopping blocks during the upfront presentations in New York City.



This year, a surprising number of shows with critical acclaim and cult fanbase followings — but still not stellar ratings — were given the axe.

With the cancelation of shows such as “The New Normal, “Happy Endings,” and “Smash,” Slate writes that next year’s TV line up “Will be a lot more heterosexual than the current season.”

See if your TV viewing schedule is about to be changed forever.

NBC was by far the harshest, cancelling all of the below shows:

“Up All Night”: Actually a funny show, it was doomed when star Christina Applegate departed in February. Not even remaining cast members Maya Rudolph and Will Arnett could save the sinking ship.

“1600 Penn”: Jenna Elfman, Bill Pullman and Josh Gadd were barely given a chance. Their half hour comedy was canceled just five months after it premiered.

“Smash”: Produced by Steven Spielberg and starring Katharine McPhee, “Smash” showed the drama behind the scenes on Broadway but didn’t have enough to keep the show afloat. It’s most recent episode had just two million viewers.

“Whitney”: Not even producer Chelsea Handler could save comedian “Whitney” Cummings from herself. After premiering in 2011, 2013 will be the show’s final season.

“The New Normal”: “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy apparently doesn’t turn everything he touches into gold.

“Rock centre with Brian Williams”: The primetime news magazine show hosted and executive produced by “NBC Nightly News” anchor Brian Williams struggled in the ratings race since its premiere. Not even correspondents such as Ted Koppel, Meredith Vieira, Natalie Moralie and Chelsea Clinton could save it, after multiple scheduling changes.

Also canceled were new shows: “Deception,” “Animal Practice,” “Do No Harm,” and “Guys with Kids.”

Not to mention, Thursday night staple “30 Rock” just had its final season and “The Office” is about to close its doors for good.

But, these shows are still safe: “Parks and Recreation,” “Chicago Fire,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Community,” “Grimm,” “Parenthood,” “The Voice,” “Celebrity Apprentice” and “Revolution.”

The fate of “Hannibal” is still undecided.

ABC renewed new favourite “Nashville” and “Grey’s Anatomy” for a tenth season, but canceled:

“Happy Endings”: A tragedy! The half hour comedy was actually a brilliant show, just not enough people realised it. If you don’t believe us, check out The Huffington Post’s “32 reasons ‘Happy Endings’ is ah-mah-zing.”

“Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23”: Despite the cast’s Twitter pleas, the show was canceled back in January. But it isn’t horrible news for show star James Van Der Beek, who just signed on to star in a new CBS comedy.

ABC also canceled: “666 Park Avenue,” “Body of Proof,” “Malibu Country,” “Red Widow,” “The Family Tools,” “Zero Hour,” “Last Resort” and “How to Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life).”

Plus, “Private Practice” is in its final season.

But the network did renew ratings favourites: “Scandal,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Revenge,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Castle,” “Modern Family,” “Suburgatory,” “The Middle,” “The neighbours,” “Last Man Standing” and fan favourite “Nashville.”

CBS renewed more than it canceled. Here are the goners:

“Rules of Engagement”: After seven seasons on the air, the David Spade comedy about relationships is getting a divorce from CBS.

“CSI: NY”: “CSI: NY” is done after nine seasons of getting increasingly lower ratings — making it one of the only flops from the super successful franchise.

Also canceled: “Vegas,” “Golden Boy,” “Made in Jersey,” “Partners,” and “The Job.”

But all of these shows are returning: “CSI,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: LA,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Elementary,” “How I Met Your Mother(renewed for a final season),” “Criminal Minds,” “The Amazing Race,” “Blue Bloods,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “The Good Wife,” “The Mentalist,” “Mike & Molly,” “Person of Interest,” “2 Broke Girls” and “Survivor.”

Fox canceled three shows, and renewed 11:

Say sayonara to: “Ben & Kate,” “The Mob Doctor” and Kiefer Sutherland drama “Touch,” which opens the actor up for a new (limited) run of “24” reboot.

Breathing a sigh of relief: “Bones,” “Glee (renewed for two seasons),” “The Following,” “New Girl,” “The Mindy Project,” “Raising Hope,” “The X Factor,” “American Idol,” “Kitchen Nightmares,” “MasterChef” and “Hotel Hell.”

The CW is losing two longstanding shows:

You’re fired: “Emily Owens, M.D.,” “Cult” and “Gossip Girl” (final season) and “90210” (final season).

You’re hired: “Arrow,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Supernatural,” “The Carrie Diaries,” “Nikita (a shortened final season),” “Hart of Dixie “and “America’s Next Top Model.”

