11 TV Show Theme Songs That Secretly Have Lyrics

Chances are, you’ve been humming the theme songs for the “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Bewitched” for years.Turns out these songs weren’t just tunes, but actually had lyrics that went along with them.
Our friends at mental_floss have uncovered the lyrics to 11 popular TV show songs.
Now you can get their lyrics stuck in your head, too.
Controversially, 'Star Trek' creator Gene Roddenberry penned lyrics to Alexander Courage's theme song even though he never intended to use them for the show. Why? Because under their contract, writing lyrics -- even unused ones -- meant Roddenberry would get half of the royalties for the song.
The lyrics:
Beyond
The rim of the star-light
My love
Is wand'ring in star-flight
I know
He'll find in star-clustered reaches
Love,
Strange love a star woman teaches.
I know
His journey ends never
His star trek
Will go on forever.
But tell him
While he wanders his starry sea
Remember, remember me
Can't quite put the words with the tune? Listen to Tenacious D putting their spin on the sci-fi classic here.
Morey Amsterdam not only co-starred in the 'Dick Van Dyke Show,' he also wrote lyrics for the theme song. The tune was written by Earle Hagen, who was also responsible for the 'Andy Griffith' song -- including that iconic whistling. Here's Dick Van Dyke and the Vantasticks doing an acapella version of the theme.
Steve Lawrence apparently wasn't fast enough to record the lyrics to 'Bewitched.' The show's studio was so concerned about the first episode having a catchy theme song that they decided to air the instrumental version. It stuck, and Lawrence's rendition, written by Howie Greenfield, went largely unheard of until the big screen edition of the TV show came out several years back. We won't make you watch it to hear the song.
'The Munsters' theme song didn't actually have lyrics at the time, but Butch Patrick -- that's Eddie Munster to most of us -- made some up in the 1980s to try to capitalise on his childhood fame. It's… interesting.
After nine seasons on the air, someone decided the 'Roseanne' theme song needed lyrics to end on -- and those lyrics would be crooned by Blues traveller, no less. In case you missed out on that, check out the show's opening credits from the final season:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.