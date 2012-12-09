11 TV Show Theme Songs That Secretly Have Lyrics

Chances are, you’ve been humming the theme songs for the “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Bewitched” for years.Turns out these songs weren’t just tunes, but actually had lyrics that went along with them.



Our friends at mental_floss have uncovered the lyrics to 11 popular TV show songs.

Now you can get their lyrics stuck in your head, too.

'The Andy Griffith Show' theme song The 'Star Trek' theme song Controversially, 'Star Trek' creator Gene Roddenberry penned lyrics to Alexander Courage's theme song even though he never intended to use them for the show. Why? Because under their contract, writing lyrics -- even unused ones -- meant Roddenberry would get half of the royalties for the song. The lyrics:

Beyond

The rim of the star-light

My love

Is wand'ring in star-flight

I know

He'll find in star-clustered reaches

Love,

Strange love a star woman teaches.

I know

His journey ends never

His star trek

Will go on forever.

But tell him

While he wanders his starry sea

Remember, remember me Can't quite put the words with the tune? Listen to Tenacious D putting their spin on the sci-fi classic here. The 'Bonanza' theme song The 'Dick Van Dyke Show' theme song Morey Amsterdam not only co-starred in the 'Dick Van Dyke Show,' he also wrote lyrics for the theme song. The tune was written by Earle Hagen, who was also responsible for the 'Andy Griffith' song -- including that iconic whistling. Here's Dick Van Dyke and the Vantasticks doing an acapella version of the theme. The 'I Love Lucy' theme song The 'Leave It To Beaver' theme song The 'Bewitched' theme song Steve Lawrence apparently wasn't fast enough to record the lyrics to 'Bewitched.' The show's studio was so concerned about the first episode having a catchy theme song that they decided to air the instrumental version. It stuck, and Lawrence's rendition, written by Howie Greenfield, went largely unheard of until the big screen edition of the TV show came out several years back. We won't make you watch it to hear the song. The 'I Dream of Jeannie' theme song 'The Munsters' theme song 'The Munsters' theme song didn't actually have lyrics at the time, but Butch Patrick -- that's Eddie Munster to most of us -- made some up in the 1980s to try to capitalise on his childhood fame. It's… interesting. The 'Roseanne' theme song After nine seasons on the air, someone decided the 'Roseanne' theme song needed lyrics to end on -- and those lyrics would be crooned by Blues traveller, no less. In case you missed out on that, check out the show's opening credits from the final season: You've read the lyrics of popular TV show theme songs... Now see the 25 most expensive movies ever made >

