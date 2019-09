Here's When All Your Favourite Shows Are Returning To TV

With so many new shows premiering in 2015, it’s hard to remember when all of your favourites, like “House of Cards” and “The Walking Dead,” are returning.

Thurs., Jan. 1

“A to Z,” first of remaining four episodes, 9:30 p.m., NBC

“Bad Judge,” midseason return, 9 p.m., NBC

“Lucas Bros. Moving Co.,” season 2 premiere, midnight, FXX

Fri., Jan. 2

“Blue Bloods,” midseason return, 10 p.m., CBS

“Hawaii Five-0,” midseason return, 9 p.m., CBS

“Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta,” season 8 premiere, 10 p.m, TLC

“Undercover Boss,” season 6 premiere, 8 p.m., CBS

Sun., Jan. 4

“The Simpsons,” midseason return, 8 p.m., Fox

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” midseason return, 8:30 p.m., Fox

“Family Guy,” midseason return, 9 p.m., Fox

“Bob’s Burgers,” midseason return, 9:30 p.m., Fox

“Celebrity Apprentice,” season seven premiere, 9 p.m., NBC

“CSI,” midseason return, 10 p.m., CBS

“Downton Abbey,” season give premiere, 9 p.m, PBS

“The Good Wife,” midseason return, 9 p.m., CBS

“Madam Secretary,” midseason return, 8 p.m., CBS

“The Mentalist,” midseason return, 9 p.m., CBS

“Resurrection,” midseason return, 9 p.m., NBC

“Revenge,” midseason return, 10 p.m., ABC

“Sister Wives,” season six premiere, 9 p.m., TLC

Mon., Jan. 5

“2 Broke Girls,” midseason return, 8 p.m., CBS

“Mike & Molly,” midseason return, 8:30 p.m., CBS

“Scorpion,” midseason return, 9 p.m., CBS

“NCIS: LA,” midseason return, 10 p.m., CBS

“Gotham,” midseason return, 8 p.m., Fox

“Sleepy Hollow,” midseason return, 9 p.m., Fox

“The Bachelor,” season 19 premiere, 8 p.m., ABC

“State of Affairs,” midseason return, 10 p.m., NBC

Tues., Jan. 6

“Pretty Little Liars,” season 6 premiere, 8 p.m., ABC Family

“Switched At Birth,” season 4 premiere, 9 p.m., ABC Family

“MasterChef Junior,” season 3 premiere, 8 p.m., Fox

“New Girl,” midseason return, 9 p.m., Fox

“The Mindy Project,” midseason return, 9:30 p.m., Fox

“Cougar Town,” season 6 premiere, 10 p.m., TBS

“Marry Me,” midseason return, 9 p.m., NBC

“About A Boy,” midseason return, 9:30 p.m., NBC

“Switched at Birth,” season 4 premiere, 10 p.m., NBC

“Chicago Fire,” midseason return, 10 p.m., NBC

“Forever,” midseason return, 10 p.m., ABC

“NCIS,” midseason return, 8 p.m., CBS

“NCIS: New Orleans,” midseason return, 9 p.m., CBS

“Person Of Interest,” midseason return, 10 p.m., CBS

Michele K. Short/FX Dandy will return on ‘American Horror Story’ along with Neil Patrick Harris Jan. 7.

Wed., Jan. 7

“American Idol,” season 14 premiere, 8 p.m., Fox

“American Horror Story,” midseason return, 10 p.m., FX

“The Mysteries of Laura,” midseason return, 8 pm., NBC

“Law & Order: SVU,” midseason return, 9 p.m., NBC

“Chicago PD,” season 3 premiere, 10 p.m., NBC

“The Middle,” midseason return 8 p.m., CBS

“The Goldbergs,” midseason return, 8:30 p.m., ABC

“Modern Family,” midseason return, 9 p.m., ABC

“Black-ish,” midseason return, 9:30 p.m., ABC

“Duck Dynasty,” midseason return, 9:30 p.m., A&E

“Wahlburgers,” season 3 premiere, 10 p.m., A&E

Thursday, Jan. 8

“Big Bang Theory,” midseason return, 8 p.m., CBS

“Mum,” midseason return, 8:30 p.m., CBS

“Two And A Half Men,” midseason return, 9 p.m., CBS

“The McCarthys,” midseason return, 10 p.m., CBS

“Elementary,” midseason return, 10 p.m., CBS

“Portlandia,” season 5 premiere, 10 p.m., IFC

“Archer,” season 6 premiere, 10 p.m.,

“Parenthood,” midseason return, 10 p.m, NBC

Friday, Jan. 9

“Glee,” season 6 premiere, 8 p.m., Fox

“Last Man Standing,” midseason return, ABC

“Cristela,” midseason return, 8:30 p.m., ABC

“Shark Tank,” midseason return, 9 p.m., ABC

“Hart of Dixie,” season 4 premiere, 9 p.m., The CW

“Banshee,” season 3 premiere, 10 p.m., Cinemax

“Cold Justice,” season 3 premiere, 8 p.m., TNT

“Real Time With Bill Maher,” season 10 premiere, 10 p.m., HBO

“Comedy Bang! Bang!” season 4 premiere, 11 p.m., IFC

Jojo Whilden/ HBO Lena Dunham’s hit show is coming back for a fourth season.

Sun., Jan. 11

“Girls,” season 4 premiere, 9 p.m., HBO

“Shameless,” season 5 premiere, 9 p.m., Showtime

“House of Lies,”season 4 premiere, 10 p.m., Showtime

“Looking,” season 2 premiere, 10 p.m., HBO

“Episodes,” season 4 premiere, 10 p.m., Showtime

Mon., Jan. 12

“Castle,” 10 p.m., ABC

Tues., Jan. 13

“Parks and Recreation,” season 7 premiere, 8 p.m., NBC

“Kroll Show,” midseason return, 10:30 p.m., Comedy Central

YouTube Screencap Amy Poehler will return for the final season of ‘Parks and Rec.’

Wed., Jan. 14

“Melissa & Joey,” midseason return, 8 p.m., ABC Family

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” season 10 premiere, 10:00 p.m., FXX

“Workaholics,” season 5 premiere, 10 p.m., Comedy Central

“Broad City,” season 2 premiere, 10:30 p.m., Comedy Central

“Criminal Minds,” midseason return, 9 p.m., CBS

“Stalker,” midseason return, 10 p.m., CBS

“Web Therapy,” season 4 premiere, 11 p.m., Showtime

Fri., Jan. 16

“Constantine,” 8 p.m., NBC

“Grimm,” 9 p.m., midseason return, NBC

“The Fall,” season 2 premiere, Netflix

“Helix,” season 2 premiere, 10 p.m., Syfy

Sat., Jan. 17

“Saturday Night Live,” midseason return, 11:30 p.m., NBC

Mon. Jan. 19

“The Fosters,” midseason return 8 p.m., ABC Family

“Chasing Life,” midseason return, 9 p.m., ABC Family

“Jane the Virgin,” midseason return, 9 p.m., CW

Tues. Jan. 20

“The Flash,” midseason return, 8 p.m., CW

“Supernatural,” midseason return, 9 p.m.,

“Justified,” season 6 premiere, 10 p.m., FX

Prashant Gupta/FX Timothy Olyphant returns for the final season of ‘Justified.’

Wed., Jan. 21

“Arrow,” midseason return, 8 p.m., The CW

Thurs., Jan 22

“The Vampire Diaries,” midseason return, 8 p.m., CW

Wed., Jan. 28

“Suits,” season 5 premiere, 9 p.m., USA

“The Americans,” season 3 premiere, 10 p.m., FX

Thurs., Jan. 29

“Grey’s Anatomy,” midseason return, 8 p.m., ABC

“Scandal,” midseason return, 9 p.m., ABC

“How to Get Away With Murder,” midseason return, 10 p.m. ABC

TBA Jan.

“Community,” some time in January (fingers crossed) on Yahoo stream.

According to A.V. Club, creator Dan Harmon recently said on a Nerdist podcast the series may return Jan. 27.

Vivian Zink/NBC Six seasons … and a movie? We’re one step closer thanks to Yahoo Stream reviving ‘Community.’

Sun., Feb. 1

“The Blacklist,” midseason premiere, post-Superbowl, NBC (will star airing Thursdays at 10 p.m. on February 5)

Sun., Feb. 8

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” season 2 premiere, 11 p.m., HBO

“The Walking Dead,” midseason return, 9 p.m., AMC

Gene Page/AMC Rick and the gang will regroup and figure out a new place to travel to in the second half of season 5.

Thurs., February 19

“Vikings,” season 3 premiere, 10 p.m., NBC

Mon., February 23

“The Voice,” season 8 premiere, 8 p.m., NBC

“The Night Shift,” midseason return, 10 p.m., NBC

Wed., Feb. 25

“Survivor,” season 30 premiere, 8 p.m., CBS

“The Amazing Race,” season 26 premiere, 9:30 p.m., CBS

Fri., Feb. 27

“House of Cards,” season 3 premiere, all 13 episodes at 12:01 a.m., Netflix

Netflix You can catch 13 new episodes of Kevin Spacey in ‘House of Cards’ February

Sun., Mar. 1

“Once Upon A Time,” midseason return, 8 p.m., ABC

Mon., Mar.2

“The Following,” season 3 premiere, 8:00 p.m., Fox

Tues., Mar. 3

“Hell’ Kitchen,” midseason return, 8 p.m., Fox

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” midseason return, 9 p.m., ABC

Tues., Mar. 17

“Undateable,” season 2 premiere, 9 p.m., NBC

Tues., Mar. 31

“Bones,” midseason return, 8 p.m., Fox

Sat., Apr.4

“Outlander,” second half of season 1, 9 pm. Starz

Sat., Apr. 18

“Orphan Black,” season 3 premiere, 9 p.m., BBC America



TBA, Apr.

“Game of Thrones,” season 5 premiere, HBO

A version of this post originally ran Dec. 19, 2014. It has been updated with additional return dates.

