MACGYVER: And 11 other old TV shows being revived

Netflix ‘Fuller House’ now follows D.J., Stephanie, and Kimmy Gibbler as they raise D.J.’s three boys

It’s just a fact that they don’t make shows like they used to.

Some people would lament that, in this age of reality TV and dark dramas, the sitcoms that once brought families around their living-room TV sets have taken a backseat.

Luckily for those who crave a dose of nostalgia, though, we’re also in a time when revivals and reboots are more common than ever.

Here are the 12 former TV favourites that are currently trying to make a comeback and win fans’ hearts again.

'Heroes: Reborn' NBC Air date: September 2015-January 2016 Network: NBC The critically acclaimed science-fiction drama, which follows ordinary people who find out they have extraordinary abilities, aired for four seasons in the early 2000s before being canceled by NBC. The miniseries continuation introduces new characters who cross paths with some of the original heroes as they try to save the world and fight a tech company whose agenda may expose the heroes and exploit their abilities. Unfortunately, 'Reborn' didn't receive the same following as its 'save the cheerleader, save the world' predecessor and was not renewed for a second season, though the creator has hinted at possible future installments. 'The Muppets' ABC Air date: September 22, 2015 Network: ABC The Muppets is a continuation of the puppets' TV shows going back to the '70s. The update tries to explore each character as an individual as well as their relationships with the others and puts them in modern situations such as online dating and taking an aerial exercise class. The 2015 reboot is a parody of other mockumentary-style shows such as 'The Office' and 'Modern Family.' 'The X-Files' Fox Air date: January 24, 2016 Network: Fox 'The X-Files,' which originally aired in 1993, has been revived for a tenth season. The science-fiction series follow agents Fox Muller and Dana Scully, played by returning favourites David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, as they investigate cases linked to paranormal phenomena. While there has been no word yet on a season eleven, the once loved cult series returned in January with the same mythology that hooked viewers for nine previous seasons. 'Fuller House' Netflix Air date: February 26, 2016 Network: Netflix The whole Tanner family is back, minus the Olsens' Michelle, but this time the series focuses on oldest daughter D.J. as sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy Gibbler help raise her three boys. The series, which was just renewed for its second season, plays on the nostalgia for its former 'Full House' but also includes modern storylines that continue across multiple episodes, according to creator Jeff Franklin. 'Girl Meets World' Disney Channel Air date: Season three starts in spring 2016 Network: Disney Channel The continuation of the '90s sitcom 'Boy Meets World' centres on the life of Cory and Topanga's daughter Riley and her best friend Maya Hart, played by Rowan Blanchard and Sabrina Carpenter. The show tackles topics like popularity, cyber-bullying, and autism in the same lesson-teaching way of 'Boy Meets World.' Throughout the series, which is entering its third season, cameos are made by former characters like Mr. Feeny and Eric Matthews, but it also introduces new friends of Riley and Maya's. 'The Odd Couple' CBS Air date: Season two starts April 7, 2016 Network: CBS Originally part of a 1970s sitcom based on a 1965 play by Neil Simon, main characters Oscar and Felix get a modern-day update from actors Matthew Perry and Thomas Lennon. The plot is similar to its precursors, as the former college friends move in together after their marriages fail, but must learn to live with each other's opposite personalities. The new series has been renewed for a second season and will welcome Teri Hatcher as Oscar's new love interest. 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' Nickelodeon Air date: Rumoured late 2016 Network: Nickelodeon Fans of the '90s game show 'Legends of the Hidden Temple' recently learned that it would be getting a two-part TV movie remake. While some may remember that the former show consisted of teams competing in challenges, the new format will not follow the same pattern. The movie series will focus on three siblings as they battle dangerous physical and mental challenges. The series will keep notable features such as Olmec the talking head and the Steps of Knowledge, but no word on former host Kirk Fogg. 'Twin Peaks' Showtime Air date: Early 2017 Network: Showtime The '90s crime drama, which followed FBI agent Dale Cooper as he uncovers the mystery of homecoming queen Laura Palmer's murder, will return for a nine-episode limited series. Kyle MacLachlan will reprise his Cooper role for the upcoming reboot. Showtime will be re-airing the first two seasons for new and returning fans, and the new season will continue the series' eerie quality, much of it courtesy of cocreator David Lynch, and provide answers to fans' lingering questions. 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' NBC Air date: TBA Network: TBA This '90s classic that jump-started Will Smith's fame is rumoured to be getting a reboot, although no details have been finalised yet. The speculation of a returning series came after TVLine reported Will Smith would produce the show. While no network is claiming the show just yet, NBC, which hosted the former sitcom, told TVLine that it would 'be happy to talk to Will (Smith) about it.' ' 'Gilmore Girls' The WB/CW Air date: TBA Network: Netflix Netflix confirmed in late January that a 'Gilmore Girls' reboot is definitely happening. The four 90-minute episodes will take place eight years after the final episode from 2007. Several characters such as Lorelai, Rory, Luke, Paris, Kirk, and even all of Rory's former flames have confirmed their return. 'MacGyver' ABC Air date: TBA Network: CBS The action-adventure series, which originally aired in 1985, is getting a reboot from director James Wan of 'Furious 7.' According to Variety, the revival will follow a familiar plotline, as 20-something Angus MacGyver is recruited by a secret organisation. MacGyver will still keep his knack for using items such as empty soda cans and bobby pins to avert disasters. 'Nancy Drew' CBS Air date: TBA Network: CBS Following the success of the famed mystery novels, ABC created an original that ran from 1977-1979 called 'The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries.' ABC also aired a TV movie in 2002 featuring Maggie Lawson of 'Psych' as Nancy. In the upcoming CBS revival, Nancy, who will be played by 'Person of Interest' and 'Chicago Fire' actress Sarah Shahi, will be a 30-something detective for the NYPD instead of the mystery-solving teen we've known in the past.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.