TV Show Ad Man Todd Sampson Joins Qantas Board

Todd Sampson.

Advertising executive Todd Sampson is joining the Qantas board as a non-executive director.

The 21st century Mad Man has become a household figure after his appearances on television series, The Gruen Transfer and Gruen Planet, as well as his documentary series Redesign My Brain.

Qantas chairman Leigh Clifford said Sampson’s marketing expertise would be a welcome addition to the Board.

“Todd will bring a wealth of marketing experience to the Qantas Board, as well as broader business acumen from the senior leadership and strategy roles he has held,” Clifford said.

Sampson has a background in marketing communication, new media and digital transformation. He has an MBA and is currently the National CEO of the Leo Burnett Group and also sits on the Board of Fairfax Media.

Sampson joins the board from 25 February 2015.

Qantas has long been famed for iconic advertising campaigns such as “I Still Call Australia Home”, but has struggled in recent years as it battled industrial strife, a fleet grounding by CEO Alan Joyce and massive financial losses, alongside ad campaigns that had little impact.

In November last year, Qantas rebranded with its ‘Feels Like Home’ campaign, heralding a return to the emotional, feel-good style of marketing it built its reputation on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.