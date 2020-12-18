12 shows to watch if you love 'The Crown'

Netflix Olivia Colman on ‘The Crown.’

On “The Crown,” Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family navigate personal and political matters.

“Reign,” “Victoria,” and “Catherine the Great” also tell stories of historically significant female rulers.

“Gentleman Jack,” “The White Queen,” and “The Queen’s Gambit” are period pieces that feature strong leading characters.

With the recent release of the series’ fourth and most popular season, Netflix’s scripted period drama “The Crown” continues to capture the attention of audiences around the world.

The show follows the dramatized story of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy and Olivia Colman) throughout the mid to late 1900s, and fans can’t get enough of the series’ depiction of the personal, political, and romantic struggles that come with royal life.

Read on for a list of shows TV enthusiasts looking for more period dramas and royal-centric series may also enjoy.

“Downton Abbey” is a riveting period drama.

ITV ‘Downton Abbey’ explores class in early-1900s Britain.

Summary: Set in the early 1900s, this period drama focuses on the lives of the fictional aristocratic Crawley family and the servants who work for them at their Yorkshire estate called Downton Abbey.

Why you’ll like it: Although “The Crown” depicts real people, ITV’s “Downton Abbey” turns up the drama by using fictional characters and locations.

Viewers who like the historical aspects of “The Crown” may enjoy how “Downton Abbey” also portrays real events, like the sinking of the Titanic, through the eyes of its characters.

“Catherine the Great” is a historical drama focused on a female ruler.

Giles Keyte/HBO Helen Mirren on ‘Catherine the Great.’

Summary: On this four-part HBO miniseries starring Helen Mirren, viewers get a glimpse into the life of Catherine the Great, Russia’s longest-reigning woman ruler, throughout the mid to late 1700s.

Why you’ll like it: Just as “The Crown” depicts Queen Elizabeth’s struggles, “Catherine the Great” shows the personal, political, and social pressures that Empress Catherine II faces as the leader of Russia.

Although it’s set in a conservative time period, “Gentleman Jack” is a female-focused story.

HBO Suranne Jones on ‘Gentleman Jack.’

Summary: Set in the early 1800s, BBC One-HBO’s scripted series “Gentleman Jack” follows the story of real-life LGBTQ icon Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) as she sets out to restore her recently inherited estate while navigating life and love.

Why you’ll like it: “The Crown” is well-loved for featuring prominent, powerful women in the royal family’s history.

Similarly, “Gentleman Jack” is based on Lister’s famous diaries, which were written in code and documented her life as a lesbian businesswoman amidst traditional Yorkshire high society.

“The Royal House of Windsor” takes a documentary approach to tell the story of the royal family.

Channel 4 ‘The Royal House of Windsor’ uses pictures, documents, and personal accounts to tell the story of the royal family.

Summary: This Channel 4 series documents the Windsor dynasty and how it adapted to change over the course of a century, spanning from the start of World War I to present day.

Why you’ll like it: Although “The Crown” is a dramatization, “The Royal House of Windsor” tells the real story of the royal family through photos, documents, and personal accounts.

Fitting for history buffs and TV enthusiasts alike, this docuseries reveals significant moments and details about the century of Windsor rule.

“The Tudors” is a historical-fiction series that turns up the drama on the centuries of leadership that preceded “The Crown.”

Showtime Natalie Dormer as Anne Boleyn on ‘The Tudors.’

Summary: Showtime’s “The Tudors” is a scripted series that depicts the early years of the reign of King Henry VIII (Jonathan Rhys Meyers).

Why you’ll like it: Both exciting and sexy, “The Tudors” also dives into the history of the British monarchy.

Although the series focuses on a male leader and is set a few centuries before “The Crown,” it takes a look at Henry’s famous marriages to historical female figures like Catherine of Aragon (Maria Doyle Kennedy) and Anne Boleyn (Natalie Dormer).

“The Royals” is a fictional drama that follows a modern-day royal family.

Paul Blundell/E! Entertainment Elizabeth Hurley on ‘The Royals.’

Summary: Set in a modern-day royal setting, this show follows Queen Helena (Elizabeth Hurley) as she uses her power, persuasion, and intellect to control the image of her famous British family.

Why you’ll like it: Hurley stars as a fictional Queen of England, but the E! soap opera is as entertaining as the story of the real Queen Elizabeth.

Fans looking for a break from the historically inspired events of “The Crown” may enjoy this less serious, somewhat over-the-top take on a royal family.

“Versailles” is a steamier period drama.

Canal + ‘Versailles’ dramatizes the life of King Louis XIV.

Summary: Starting in the mid 1600s, the Canal+ show follows King Louis XIV as he overcomes personal, political, and romantic obstacles against the stunning backdrop of the Palace of Versailles.

Why you’ll like it: At times a racy retelling of King Louis’ turbulent reign, “Versailles” transports viewers to another period and place, both of which are equally steeped in royal history and drama.

Although highly fictionalized, “Reign” is a historical drama that centres on Mary, Queen of Scots.

The CW ‘Reign’ ended its four-season run in 2017.

Summary: While trying to find the balance between matters of the state and her heart, Mary, Queen of Scots (Adelaide Kane), must overcome political and romantic trials as she rises to power in the 16th century.

Why you’ll like it: Although it’s not authentic, The CW’s “Reign” is filled with royal intrigue and spectacle and may be perfect for fans of “The Crown” looking for a more dramatic historical series to dig into.

“The White Queen” depicts a saga of English history through the eyes of women.

BBC One Rebecca Ferguson on ‘The White Queen.’

Summary:Based on “The Cousins’ War” book series by Philippa Gregory, BBC One’s “The White Queen” follows three women as they battle for the throne during the War of the Roses, a series of English civil wars between the Lancaster and York houses.

Why you’ll like it: Many historical dramas focus on the men who are at the heart of the political and royal conflict.

But like “The Crown,” this series dramatizes historical conflict through the eyes of women, showing how their influence and power can have lasting effects.

“Victoria” follows the life of another British royal.

ITV Jenna Coleman on ‘Victoria.’

Summary: After the death of King William IV in 1837, Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman) begins her ascension to the throne, marries Prince Albert, and navigates the trials and tribulations associated with royal life.

Why you’ll like it: With an all-star cast, this ITV Emmy-nominated series depicts historical events through the lens of the woman who navigated them and boasts a protagonist who, like Queen Elizabeth, begins her royal duties early on.

“The Queen’s Gambit” is a visually stunning period drama with a strong female lead.

Netflix Anya Taylor-Joy on ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’

Summary: Based on the novel by Walter Tevis,“The Queen’s Gambit” follows prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) on her path to becoming the world’s best chess player as she also overcomes personal struggles in 1960s America.

Why you’ll like it: Like each season of “The Crown,” Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” is set in a distinct time period and captures the essence of the era with its commitment to authentic costumes.

Just as Queen Elizabeth has to work to be taken seriously in her political sphere, Beth is an ambitious and complex character that proves herself to break into the male-dominated world of chess.

“The Great” is a comedic drama about the Empress of Russia.

Hulu Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning on ‘The Great.’

Summary: With the fate of her country on the line, Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) schemes to kill her husband, Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult), on this satirical drama.

Why you’ll like it: For a lighter, more comedic take on royal affairs, Hulu’s “The Great” is a highly fictionalized drama about Russian regality.

Although viewers won’t walk away from the show with an accurate account of history, they can expect quite a few laughs and an entertaining watch, spearheaded by impressive performances from Fanning and Hoult.

