10 shows to watch if you love 'Virgin River'

Netflix Alexandra Breckenridge on ‘Virgin River.’

Fans of Netflix’s “Virgin River” enjoy the series’ small-town setting and soapy drama.

“Sweet Magnolias,” “Cedar Cove,” and “Heartland” are also heartwarming dramas based on a series of books.

“Big Sky” and “Northern Rescue” have unique, woodsy settings.

“Hart of Dixie” and “Everwood” also feature characters who move from big cities to small towns.

Netflix’s “Virgin River” has topped the lists of fan-favourite shows in 2020.

Based on books by Robyn Carr, the series follows a nurse (Alexandra Breckenridge) as she adjusts to moving from a big city to the small town Virgin River, California.

Audiences can’t get enough of the show’s heartwarming setting, soapy drama, and captivating romances.

While waiting for the show’s third season to be released, fans of “Virgin River” can enjoy these similar series.

“Sweet Magnolias” is also set in a small town and based on a series of books.

Eliza Morse/Netflix Heather Headley on ‘Sweet Magnolias.’

Summary: Set in a charming South Carolina town, the Netflix series follows the lives of newly divorced mum Maddie Townsend (JoAnna Garcia) and her two lifelong best friends as they navigate business, love, and parenthood together.

Why you’ll like it: Like “Virgin River,” “Sweet Magnolias” is based on a series of books. The show has an enviable small-town setting and is filled with the kind of romance, shocking moments, and charm that “Virgin River” fans will appreciate.

The series is available to stream on Netflix.

“Gilmore Girls” also has a cosy, small-town vibe.

The WB via Netflix ‘Gilmore Girls’ has a Netflix follow-up, too.

Summary: Set in the fictional storybook town Stars Hollow, Connecticut, “Gilmore Girls” follows the lively mother-daughter duo Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel) Gilmore as they navigate romance, family drama, and friendships.

Why you’ll like it: Like “Virgin River,” this series is set in a cosy fictional town where everyone seems to know each other. Like Virgin River, Stars Hollow is filled with local businesses, romantic connections, and nosy neighbours.

The series and its four-part follow-up, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” are available to stream on Netflix.

“Hart of Dixie” follows a woman as she transitions into small-town life.

The CW ‘Hart of Dixie’ also has a cast member from ‘Virgin River.’

Summary: On this CW series, Dr. Zoe Hart (Rachel Bilson) moves to the tiny town of Bluebell, Alabama, which is a surprising change of pace from her usual life in New York City.

Over the course of four seasons, Zoe’s dramatic backstory becomes entangled with her present adventures of life and love, creating the perfect escapist television.

Why you’ll like it: This series features a lead character undergoing a similar career and life transition to the one seen in “Virgin River.” Plus the setting itself becomes as much a character in the series as the core townspeople who live there.

Fans will also recognise actor Tim Matheson, who plays a doctor on “Hart of Dixie” and on “Virgin River.”

The series is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

“Everwood” is an emotional drama set in Colorado.

Warner Bros. ‘Everwood’ is set in a small town.

Summary: Manhattan-based brain surgeon Andy Brown (Treat Williams) moves his family to the small town of Everwood, Colorado, after the death of his wife. The family deals with the realities of loss and grief while also trying to start over, a task that is not easy for Andy’s two teenagers.

Why you’ll like it: Made in the early 2000s, The WB’s “Everwood” arguably set the stage for the “small town start over” shows we love today. The series has it all – a woodsy setting, heartfelt moments, and teenage drama.

The series is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

“Heartland” is a family drama set in a small town near the Rockies.

UPTv ‘Heartland’ aired in 2007.

Summary: In the fictional town of Hudson, Alberta, the Fleming-Bartlett family manages life, love, friendship, and betrayal amidst the setting of their horse ranch at the foothills of the Rockies.

Why you’ll like it: Also based on a series of books, The CBC-UpTV show “Heartland” has the kind of soapy drama and escapist quality that “Virgin River” fans will love.

The series currently has 11 seasons available on Netflix.

“Big Sky” follows private investigators who are searching for missing teens in Montana.

ABC ‘Big Sky’ originally aired on ABC.

Summary: After two teenage girls go missing on a highway in the wooded town of Big Sky, Montana, two private investigators begin searching for them.

Why you’ll like it: Although its storyline differs from the one in “Virgin River,” “Big Sky” has a similar woodsy setting that plays a large part in the plot.

The series is currently airing on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu.

“Northern Rescue” follows the West family as they move from Boston to the small town of Turtle Island Bay.

CBC ‘Northern Rescue’ aired on CBC.

Summary: After the tragic death of his wife, search and rescue commander John West (Billy Baldwin) moves his three children from Boston to a small town in Ontario. As they adjust to their new lives, the family continues to experience drama and tragedy.

Why you’ll like it: In addition to having a similar central plot to “Virgin River,” CBC’s “Northern Rescue” also features tear-jerking moments and characters who must adapt to new circumstances.

The first season can be streamed on Netflix.

“When Calls the Heart” is a period drama about a small mining town.

Hallmark Channel ‘When Calls the Heart’ is a period drama.

Summary: In the small coal-mining town of Coal Valley, which recently experienced an explosion that killed many of the town’s miners, a school teacher and former big-city dweller Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow) experiences culture shock as she assimilates to her new home.

Why you’ll like it: Set in the early 1900s, Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” captures the essence of what makes “Virgin River” so great – small-town sensibilities, a unique rural setting, and endless drama.

The series is available to stream on Netflix.

“Cedar Cove” features a professional woman navigating life and love in an island town.

Hallmark ‘Cedar Cove’ aired in 2013.

Summary: Municipal court judge Olivia Lockhart (Andie MacDowell) navigates the trials and tribulations of her personal and professional life in the quaint, picturesque island town of Cedar Cove.

Why you’ll like it: This Hallmark series is based on a series of novels by author Debbie Macomber. It’s filled with romance, drama, and a dreamy island setting.

The series was also produced by “Virgin River” showrunner Sue Tenney.

“Cedar Cove” is available to watch on YouTube Premium.

“Schitt’s Creek” is a comedic take on transitioning to a small town.

Netflix ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is an award-winning series.

Summary: After a rich family finds themselves completely broke, they must give up their privileged lives, start over, and move to the rural Schitt’s Creek, a town they bought years ago as a joke.

Why you’ll like it: Although not as drama-filled as other series on this list, the POP-CBC series “Schitt’s Creek” is a must-watch for fans who love seeing big-city characters move to a small town.

Although many other shows in this genre focus on heartfelt moments and shocking twists, “Schitt’s Creek” highlights the humour of the situation.

The series is currently streaming on Netflix.

