US cycling fans are about to get the most live TV coverage of the world championships ever

While American sports fans have football and baseball on the brain, it’s an extraordinary time to be a fan of bicycle racing in the US.

After years of planning and anticipation, one of the biggest and best weeks in world cycling is set to take place in Richmond, Virginia, September 20-27 — and an unprecedented 26 hours of the racing will be broadcast on live television.

So if you can’t make it to RVA, you’ll have plenty of options to watch the races.

“Universal Sports Network and NBC Sports Group will present more than 33 premiere hours, including 26 hours live, from the 2015 UCI Road Cycling World Championships in Richmond,” organisers of Richmond 2015 announced on Monday.

“The unprecedented television coverage across four networks includes 16.5 hours of coverage planned for Universal Sports, 9 for NBCSN, 6.5 for CNBC and 1 for NBC. Additionally, NBC Sports Live Extra will stream all NBC, NBCSN and CNBC telecasts, and UniversalSports.com will stream all Universal Sports coverage.

“Live streaming also will be available at Richmond2015.com and on a new Richmond 2015 mobile app for iOS and Android devices, which will be released later this week.”

It’s only the second time that cycling worlds have been held on US soil — you have to go back 29 years to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for the first visit — and the US has an excellent shot at winning several medals, most notably in the elite women’s road race with Wall Street analyst turned bike racer Evelyn Stevens and in the elite women’s time trial with Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong.

Nick Davis/Courtesy of Richmond2015 The US riders have an excellent shot at medaling in Richmond.

This year’s eight-day, 12-race UCI Road World Championships will showcase over 1,000 cyclists from 75 countries. Each race crowns a new world champion, and each champion wears the rainbow jersey for a year until the next championships.

Organisers in RVA expect 450,000 on-site spectators, with another 300 million people tuning in to see the races broadcast worldwide. Lending importance to this year’s World Championships is next year’s Olympics, because in Richmond we should get a preview of Rio 2016.

Here’s the broadcast schedule for Universal Sports and NBC Sports:

All times Eastern. Schedule is subject to change. All coverage is live except where noted.

DATE TIME (ET) EVENT NETWORK Sun., Sept. 20 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Women’s Elite Team Time Trial Universal Sports 2-4 p.m. Men’s Elite Team Time Trial CNBC Mon., Sept. 21 1-4 p.m. Men’s Under 23 Individual Time Trial Universal Sports 7-9 p.m.* Men’s Under 23 Individual Time Trial NBCSN Tue., Sept. 22 2-5 p.m. Women’s Elite Individual Time Trial NBCSN Wed., Sept. 23 12:30-1 p.m. Pre-Race Show Universal Sports 1-2 p.m. Men’s Elite Individual Time Trial Universal Sports 2-4 p.m. Men’s Elite Individual Time Trial NBCSN Thu., Sept. 24 5-6 p.m.* Highlights Show Universal Sports Fri., Sept. 25 2-5 p.m. Men’s Under 23 Road Race Universal Sports 8-10 p.m.* Men’s Under 23 Road Race NBCSN Sat., Sept. 26 12:30-1 p.m. Pre-Race Show Universal Sports 1-5 p.m. Women’s Elite Road Race Universal Sports Sun., Sept. 27 8:30-9 a.m. Pre-Race Show Universal Sports 12-4:30 p.m. Men’s Elite Road Race CNBC Mon., Sept. 28 7-8 p.m.* Wrap-Up Show Universal Sports Sun., Oct. 4 12-1 p.m.* 2015 UCI Road World Championships NBC

* Same Day or Tape Delay Coverage.

You can watch a promo video for the race below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.