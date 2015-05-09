Here's when all your favourite TV shows are returning this summer

Summer used to be a barren landscape for TV. It was when most shows would take a break. Now, there is more on television than ever before, and a lot of popular shows will be coming back this summer.

Between streaming, cable, and broadcast, it’s hard to know when shows are coming back on the air, especially when you can binge watch many of them whenever you want. To help, here’s a list of when your favourite shows will be returning, and new favourites will be airing, this summer:

Friday, May 8

“Gracie and Frankie,” entire first season available, Netflix

Wednesday, May 13

“Moone Boy,” all six episodes from the third and final season available, Hulu

Thursday, May 14

“Maron,” season three premiere, IFC, 10:00 p.m.

“Wayward Pines,” series premiere, FOX, 9:00 p.m.

Liane Hentscher/FOX ‘Wayward Pines’ is a 10-episode thriller from M. Night Shyamalan starring Matt Dillon and Melissa Leo.

Monday, May 18



“The Bachelorette,” season 11 premiere, ABC, 9:00p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

“MasterChef,” season six premiere, Fox, 8:00 p.m.



Thursday, May 21

“Beauty and the Beast,” season three premiere, CW, 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 24

“Rich Kids of Beverly Hills,” season three premiere, E!, 10:00 p.m.

Monday, May 25

“American Ninja Warrior,” season seven premiere, NBC, 8:00 p.m.

“The Island,” series premiere of Bear Grylls-hosted show, NBC, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 26

“America’s Got Talent,” season 10 premiere, NBC, 8:00 p.m.

“Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?” returns for the first time since 2009, FOX, 8:00 p.m.

“Knife Fight,” Season three premiere, Esquire, 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 27

“Bullseye,” series premiere, FOX, 9:00 p.m.

Vivian Zink/NBC Grey Damon (left) and David Duchovny star in NBC’s ‘Aquarius.’

Thursday, May 28



“Aquarius,” series premiere, NBC, 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 31

“Halt and Catch Fire,” season two premiere, AMC, 10:00 p.m.

Monday, June 1

“So You Think You Can Dance,” season 12 premiere, FOX, 8:00 p.m.

“The Whispers,” series premiere, ABC, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, June 2

“Pretty Little Liars,” season five premiere, ABC Family, 8:00 p.m.

“Royal Pains,” season seven premiere, USA, 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 4

“Hannibal,” season three premiere, NBC, 10:00 p.m.

Brooke Palmer/NBC Dr. Lecter returns in June for more slicing and dicing, and, we’re sure, more delectable delights.

Friday, June 5



“Sense8,” series premiere, Netflix, 12:01 a.m.

Saturday June 6

“Power,” season two premiere, Starz, 9:00 p.m.

Monday, June 8

“The Fosters,” season three premiere, ABC Family, 8:00 p.m.

Friday, June 12

“Defiance,” season three premiere, SyFy, 8:00 p.m.

“Dark Matter,” series premiere, SyFy, 10:00 p.m.

“Orange is the New Black,” all of season three available, Netflix, 12:01 a.m. (PT)

Tuesday, June 16

“Rizzoli & Isles,” season six premiere, TNT, 9:00 p.m.

“Tyrant,” season two premiere, FX, 10:00 p.m.

“Proof,” series premiere, TNT, 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 17

“Deutschland 83,” series premiere of first German-language series ever broadcast on American television, Sundance, 11:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 18

“The Astronaut’s Wives Club,” series premiere, ABC, 8:00 p.m.

“Mistresses,” two hour season three premiere, ABC, 9 p.m.

Friday, June 19

“Killjoys,” series premiere, SyFy, 9:00 p.m.

HBO Rachel McAdams will star in season two of HBO’s ‘True Detective.’

Sunday, June 21

“Celebrity Family Feud,” returning after seven years off the air, ABC, 8 p.m.

“BattleBots,” cancelled by Comedy Central in 2002, ABC, 9 p.m.

“True Detective,” HBO, season two premiere, 9:00 p.m.

“Poldark,” series premiere, PBS, 9:00 p.m.

“Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” final season premiere, Adult Swim, 10:00 p.m.

“The Brink,” series premiere, HBO, 10:00 p.m.

“Ballers,” series premiere, HBO, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 23

“Another Period,” series premiere, Comedy Central, Time TBD

Wednesday, June 24

“Big Brother,” season 17 premiere, CBS, 8:00 p.m.

“Suits,” season five premiere, USA, 9:00 p.m.

“Mr. Robot,” series premiere, USA, 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 25

“Graceland,” season three premiere, USA, 10:00 p.m.

“Under the Dome,” season three premiere, CBS, 9:00 p.m.

“Rookie Blue,” season six premiere, ABC, 10 p.m.

Brownie Harris/CBS Dean Norris will be back for another season of ‘Under the Dome.’

Monday, June 29



“Teen Wolf,” season five premiere, MTV, 10:00p.m.

Tuesday, June 30

“Scream,” series premiere, MTV, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

“Extant,” season two premiere, CBS, 10:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7



“Hollywood Game Night,” season three premiere, NBC, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 8

“Key & Peele,” season five premiere, Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 12

“Ray Donovan,” season three premiere, Showtime, 9:00 p.m.

“Masters of Sex,” season three premiere, Showtime, 10:00 p.m.

“The Strain,” season two premiere, FX, 10:00 p.m.

Monday, July 13



“Running Wild,” series premiere, NBC, 10:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

“Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll,” series premiere, FX, 10 p.m.

“Married,” season two premiere, FX, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, July 17

“Wet Hot American Summer,” all of season one available, Netflix, 12:01 a.m.

Sunday, July 19

“Welcome to Sweden, season two premiere, NBC, 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

“Last Comic Standing,” two-hour season premiere, NBC, 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 26

“Manhattan,” season two premiere, WGN, 10:00 p.m.

Friday, July 31

“Strike Back,” fourth and final season premiere, Cinemax, 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 2

“Bachelor In Paradise,” two-hour season two premiere, ABC, 8 p.m.

Monday, August 3

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” season two premiere after CW saved it from cancellation from ITV, CW, 8 p.m.

“Significant Mother,” series premiere, CW, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 4

“Playing House,” USA, season two premiere, 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, August 5

“America’s Next Top Model,” cycle 22, CW, 8:00 p.m.

“Mr. Robinson, series premiere, NBC, 9:00 p.m.

“The Carmichael Show,” series premiere, NBC, 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 25

“Public Morals,” series premiere of new crime drama from Edward Burns, TNT, 10:00 p.m.

Monday, August 31

“Awkward,” season five premiere, MTV, 9:00 p.m.

“Faking It,” mid-season two premiere, MTV, 9:30 p.m.

TBD

“Fear the Walking Dead,” late summer, AMC

“You’re the Worst,” expected to return this summer, FXX

