2 guys mug a TV reporter during a live camera shot

YouTube Reporter Vuyo Mvoko (right) was robbed during a live camera shot.

A TV reporter in Johannesburg, South Africa was getting ready to give a report on live television when two amed men attempted to rob him as the cameras were rolling, catching every second on tape.

Reporter Vuyo Mvoko is standing in front of a camera crew, illuminated by the crew’s light, when two men come up into the shot and begin to circle him. Mvoko looks confused, and then suddenly realises the men are trying to remove his belongings from his jacket and pants pockets.

“We’re being mugged,” you can hear Mvoko say.

You can hear voices and the altercation moves off-camera, with the two suspects intermittently walking in and out of the shot, which continues to stream live. It looks as though the thiefs were successful in taking some money from one of the crew members, though Yahoo! reports they also were able to take several phones and a laptop.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The video has been going viral — since being uploaded to YouTube Wednesday it’s been watched over 1.6 million times.

