Letterman's Blackmailer Gets Six Months Behind Bars

NEW YORK (AP) — A former CBS television producer is starting a six-month New York jail term for trying to shake down David Letterman over the comic icon’s office affairs.



Robert “Joe” Halderman was led out of a Manhattan court in handcuffs Tuesday after being sentenced to the jail time and 1,000 hours of community service. He had agreed to both when he pleaded guilty in March to attempted grand larceny.

The 52-year-old Halderman admitted then that he demanded $2 million in hush money last fall to keep from revealing information about the “Late Show” host’s love life. The case had spurred Letterman to disclose on-air that he’d had sex with women on his staff.

Viewers have stuck with Letterman. He has said the scandal dealt him a personal blow.

