The Most Important TV Premiere Dates This Summer And Fall

Netflix via Huffington Post ‘Orange Is The New Black’ returns for season two on Netflix this Friday.

Between the 24 new shows coming to TV this fall, favourites like “Orange Is The New Black” returning Friday on Netflix, and all of your summer standbys, there’s a lot of TV to keep track of in the coming months.

Here’s a handy calendar to help you remember what to watch. (via

Vulture and E! Online):

Tuesday, May 27

The Next Step, series premiere, Hulu

The Wil Wheaton Project (Tosh 2.0 — style clips show), series premiere, 10 p.m., Syfy

Wednesday, May 28

Rogue, season 2 premiere, 8 p.m., Audience Network

Friday, May 30

Derek, season 2 premiere, 12:01 a.m., Netflix

Sunday, June 1

Halt and Catch Fire (tech drama set in the 1980s), series premiere, 10 p.m., AMC



Monday, June 2

Longmire, season 3 premiere, 10 p.m., A&E

Wednesday, June 4

Through the Wormhole With Morgan Freeman, season 5 premiere, 10 p.m., Science Channel

Friday, June 6

Orange Is the New Black, season 2 premiere, 12:01 a.m., Netflix

Saturday, June 7

Power (hip-hop drama produced by 50 Cent), series premiere, 9 p.m., Starz

Sunday, June 8

The Tony Awards, 8 p.m., CBS



Monday, June 9

Major Crimes, season 3 premiere, 9 p.m., TNT

Brazil With Michael Palin, 9 p.m., PBS

Murder in the First, series premiere, 10 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, June 11

Duck Dynasty, season 6 premiere, 10 p.m., A&E

Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce, season 2 premiere, 11 p.m., Fuse

Thursday, June 12

Tom Green Live, season 3 premiere, 9 p.m., AXS TV

Sunday, June 15

Masterpiece Mystery!: The Escape Artist, premiere, 9 p.m., PBS

Tuesday, June 17

Rizzoli & Isles, season 5 premiere, 9 p.m., TNT

Perception, season 3 premiere, 10 p.m., TNT



Thursday, June 19

Defiance, season 2 premiere, 8 p.m., Syfy

Dominion, series premiere, 9 p.m., Syfy

Rectify, season 2 premiere, 9 p.m., SundanceTV

Rookie Blue, season 5 premiere, 9 p.m., ABC

Friday, June 20

“Cold Justice,” season two mid-season premiere, 8 p.m., TNT

Saturday, June 21

“Almost Royal,” series premiere, 10 p.m., BBC America

Sunday, June 22

“The Last Ship,” series premiere, 9 p.m., TNT

“True Blood,” final season premiere, 9 p.m., HBO

“Falling Skies,” season four premiere, 10 p.m., TNT

“The Musketeers,” series premiere, 10 p.m., BBC America

Monday, June 23

“Teen Wolf,” season four premiere, 10 p.m., MTV



Tuesday, June 24

“Tyrant,” series premiere, 10 p.m., FX

“Jason Nash Is Married” (film), CC.com

Wednesday, June 25

“Big Brother,” season 16 premiere, 8 p.m., CBS



Sunday, June 29

“Last Tango in Halifax,” season two premiere, 8 p.m., PBS

“Reckless,” series premiere, 9 p.m., CBS

“The Leftovers” (drama from Damon Lindelof), series premiere, 10 p.m., HBO

“Vicious,” series premiere, 10:30 p.m., PBS

Monday, June 30

“Under the Dome,” season two premiere, 9 p.m., CBS

Sunday, July 2

“Witches of East End,” season two premiere, 9 p.m., Lifetime

“Man Finds Food,” series premiere, 9 p.m., Travel Channel

Tuesday, July 8

“Finding Carter,” series premiere, 10 p.m., MTV

Wednesday, July 9

“Extant” (Steven Spielberg — produced sci-fi drama starring Halle Berry), series premiere, 9 p.m., CBS

“The Bridge,” season two premiere, 10 p.m., FX

Friday, July 11

“Hemlock Grove, season 2 premiere, 12:01 a.m., Netflix

Sunday, July 13

Ray Donovan, season 2 premiere, 9 p.m., Showtime

Masters of Sex, season 2 premiere, 10 p.m., Showtime

The Strain (Guillermo del Toro — produced vampire series), series premiere, 10 p.m., FX

Thursday, July 17

Married (comedy starring Judy Greer and Nat Faxon), series premiere, 10 p.m., FX

You’re the Worst, series premiere, 10:30 p.m., FX

Sunday, July 20

The Lottery (dystopian thriller), series premiere, 10 p.m., Lifetime

Monday, July 21

Hotel Hell, season 2 premiere, 9 p.m., Fox

Saturday, July 26

“Sharknado Week” (stunt programming), 9 p.m., Syfy

Sunday, July 27

Manhattan (Manhattan Project — era period drama), series premiere, 10 p.m., WGN America

Wednesday, July 30

Sharknado 2: The Second One, 9 p.m., Syfy

Saturday, August 2

Hell on Wheels, season 4 premiere, 9 p.m., AMC

Thursday, August 7

7 Deadly Sins, documentary series premiere, 11 p.m., Showtime

Friday, August 8

The Knick, series premiere, 10 p.m., Cinemax

Saturday, August 9

Outlander (Ronald D. Moore — adapted time-travel bodice-ripper), series premiere, 9 p.m., Starz

Monday, August 18

Dallas, season 3 midseason premiere, 9 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, August 20

Legends, series premiere, 9 p.m., TNT

Franklin & Bash, season 4 premiere, 10 p.m., TNT

Thursday, September 11

The Biggest Loser premiere, 8-10 p.m., NBC

Monday, Sept. 22

The Voice premiere, 8-10 p.m., NBC

The Blacklist premiere, 10 p.m., NBC

Tuesday, September 23

Chicago Fire premiere, 10 p.m., NBC

Wednesday, September 24

The Mysteries of Laura (Debra Messing) premiere, 8 p.m., NBC

Law & Order: SVU premiere, 9 p.m., NBC

Chicago P.D. premiere, 10 p.m., NBC

Thursday, September 25

Parenthood premiere, 10 p.m., NBC

Friday, Sept. 26

Dateline premiere, 9 p.m., NBC

Thursday, Oct. 2

Bad Judge (Kate Walsh) premiere, 9-9:30 p.m., NBC

A to Z premiere, 9:30-10 p.m., NBC

Tuesday, October 14

Marry Me premiere, 9-9:30 p.m., NBC

About a Boy, 9:30-10 p.m., NBC

Friday, October 24

Grimm premiere, 9 p.m., NBC

Constantine premiere, 10 p.m., NBC

Monday, November 17

State of Affairs premiere, 10 p.m., NBC

November TBD

Better Call Saul (Breaking Bad spinoff), AMC

