The insanely large paychecks of 19 TV personalities

Tuesday, Jon Stewart announced he’ll be leaving “The Daily Show” later this year.
When he steps down, Stewart will leave television as the highest-paid late night host after nearly 17 years on Comedy Central.
How does Stewart’s paycheck compare to other TV hosts?
Last summer, TV Guide released its annual salary report, a list that rounds up the paychecks of some of television’s highest-paid actors and TV personalities.
Note: We originally ran this list late last year.
Handler reportedly signed a $US10 million deal with Netflix consisting of several comedy specials and a talk show for the streaming service. Handler previously made between $US8 million and $US12 million for her E! show over the past two years.
Kimmel's 'Lie Witness News' and 'Celebrities Read Mean Tweets' segments have been big hits on the ABC late-night show. His fake feud with Matt Damon is always a rating's winner.
The FOX News anchor's contract was renewed in 2013. Smith was also named both the host of 'Shepard Smith Reporting' and the managing editor of the network's new breaking news division.
Cooper has been hosting his CNN show 'Anderson Cooper 360' since 2003. In 2013, Cooper's syndicated talk show 'Anderson Live' was canceled after two years.
The new 'Tonight Show' host is still getting paid the same amount as he did when he was hosting 'Late Night.' We wouldn't be surprised to see that change since Fallon has been dominating in the ratings since he took over hosting duties in February.
Sajak has been hosting 'Wheel of Fortune' for more than 31 years. In 2013, Sajak told The Huffington Post he may be nearing the end of his time hosting the game show; however, he still has another few years on air.
O'Brien's switch to TBS has proved more profitable than his late-night network competition. He has been hosting 'Conan' since 2010 on the network. This past May, O'Brien signed a new deal to stay on TBS through 2018.
The 'NBC Nightly News' host reportedly makes the same as he did before Williams' 'Rock Center' was canceled in 2013. In February, Williams has come under fire after admitting to embellishing a story from 2003 about the Iraq invasion. He is currently on a six-month suspension from his position as anchor.
The 'Good Morning America' co-host received a big pay bump from last year, when it was estimated she made $US6 million per year. Roberts has been a co-anchor on 'GMA' since May 2005.
Stern is currently hosting his third season of 'America's Got Talent.' According to Forbes, Stern earned a total of $US95 million between June 2012 and 2013 for both 'AGT' and his Sirius Satellite radio deal, which was extended in 2010 for five years.
Seacrest received a $US5 million raise after signing a two-year hosting deal for 'American Idol' back in 2012. He has hosted the reality singing competition since it started airing in 2002 on Fox.
A celebrity judge on 'American Idol' since 2011, Lopez is also working on an NBC FBI drama 'Shades of Blue,' which she will executive produce with Ryan Seacrest.
'The O'Reilly Factor' host's salary is up $US1 million from last year. The Fox series was the top-watched cable news show last summer.
Ripa took over hosting duties on 'Live!' in 2011 after the departure of Regis Philbin. The former soap opera actress has been a part of the morning show since 2001. Her co-star, Michael Strahan, reportedly receives $US6 million per year for 'Live!' in addition to his $US4 million yearly salary from Fox Sports for his role as an analyst on 'Fox NFL Sunday.'
'Ellen' has been on the airwaves for more than a decade. The NBC talk show is currently renewed through 2017.
The current dean of late-night television will retire in 2014 from 'The Late Show' and hand the reins over to Stephen Colbert.
The host of 'Today' signed a contract worth a reported $US25 million in 2012 for a multiyear deal. Since Ann Curry's tumultous departure from the morning show, Lauer has worked to rebuild both his image and the morning show, which took a rating's dive.
Stewart is the highest-paid late-night television host for his satirical Comedy Central series 'The Daily Show.' He has been hosting the talk show since 1999. Stewart announced he'll step down from 'The Daily Show' at some point in 2015.
Judge Judy is the highest-paid celebrity on TV. Sheindlin's 'Judge Judy' continues to be the one of the most-watched syndicated show during the week with an average viewership between 9 million to 10 million viewers per week . TV Guide reported that 'Judge Judy' brought in $US230 million in advertising in 2012.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.