TV or Not TV, that is the question: Should you watch or read stories about 9/11?

It’s already started. We’re not quite “rubber necking” stories about 9/11 on the Internet, television and radio, but we are rapidly becoming more in their thrall.



Here’s the risk and opportunity in watching, listening, reading and re-experiencing 9/11:

Risk – At the core of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is the “fear of retraumatization.” PTSD occurs following a trauma that was so awful that in retrospect you don’t understand how you survived. What that causes is an extreme feeling of vulnerability that you get past, but that doesn’t go away. When the original trauma occurred you did everything you could to survive it and then to get past it, but you didn’t fully experience it, process it, put it in perspective and get over it.

It’s as if you’re a porcelain vase with a big a crack in it and you have turned the vase around so the crack is in the back and nobody except you knows it is there.

Here is your dilemma. To the outside world, you seem fine and as long as people don’t look deeply into your eyes, they won’t see that part of you that isn’t. To you, you still don’t know how you survived it, but one thing you believe to your core is that if it happened again, you wouldn’t. Instead you are convinced that crack in your porcelain would expand, you would shatter, break apart and never come back together again.

Nearly all of the symptoms of PTSD are caused by the “fear of retraumatization.” The intrusion into your mind and sleep in the form of nightmares and reliving it is caused by the fact that you never fixed or healed the crack in your psyche. The numbing and withdrawal is your desire to pull away from the world to avoid that second trauma. The hyperarousal and hypervigilance is based on feeling that you can never entirely lower your guard, because if you do: a) it will make it easier for another trauma to occur; b) you will be unprepared to deal with it when it occurs. The excessive use of alcohol and medications are a way to try to lessen your fear of retraumatization. Depression, anxiety and other psychiatric conditions are all the result of feeling trapped in the “no win, can’t win” Sophie’s choice of avoid the deeper not fully felt and experienced feelings of raw horror and terror and never heal or go back and fully feel and experience them and shatter and break apart.

Opportunity – On a collective, national basis, watching the stories of 9/11 gives us the opportunity to connect with our fellow human beings in those areas in which we are most alike and similar. Connecting is always better than disconnecting. It also give all of us a chance to realise what is important in life and what isn’t, to them reprioritize our lives and to reconfigure how and what we do informed by not just the lessons, but the wisdom that stories from 9/11 have to offer.

On a personal basis, essentially “having horror heard helps heal hurt.” What that means is that until you feel something all the way through, you can’t heal it. In a safe and controlled (vs. controlling) and usually group setting, when you can go in your mind’s eye and heart’s vulnerability back to the original trauma and explain it as vividly as you can to another person, you begin to heal. The group setting is preferable because it reverses what the original trauma did which was to make you feel vulnerable, exposed and psychologically alone. Feeling alone makes negative feelings worse. When you feel alone, frustration quickly can become anger, fear quickly can become panic.

This needs to be done gingerly, without abrupt pushes for drama and with a trained therapist or counselor who at all points can reassure you and the rest of the group that, “It’s not happening all over again. Because you are safely past it, you can now feel and experience what you were never able to do when you were surviving it. If you hit an internal road block and begin to feel panicky, just stop and take as many deep and slow breaths as you need to realise that it is just a flashback and not an actual reoccurance. Then keep saying to yourself, ‘I’m OK, this is necessary to get over what happened, and I am with other people who get where I’m coming from, so I am not alone.”

So “TV or Not TV,” which should you choose?

If you watch it, ask yourself and talk to others about: “What can we learn from 9/11 about what is important in life and what isn’t, what is worth fighting about or for and what isn’t, what is worth standing up for and to and what isn’t?”

If however you watch it and you feel too many symptoms of nausea, anxiety, depression, wanting to drink alcohol or take drugs more, you might do better to shut it off.

