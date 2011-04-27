Here's The First TV News Broadcast About The Assassination Of President Kennedy

I’m doing some research into the early days of TV news for a presentation next week.

Not surprisingly, one conclusion is that TV broadcasters and journalists have learned a thing or two over the years.

But in any event, one of the clips I came across was the first broadcast about the assassination of President Kennedy in 1963.  It’s as horrifying now as it probably was then:

