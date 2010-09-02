TV Anchors Steered Clear Of Suggesting James Lee Was Crazy In Case He Was Watching

During the hostage situation at Discovery HQ today, TV news anchors really soft-pedaled their characterizations of James Lee, who was eventually shot and killed by police. Lee was clearly off his rocker, but they’d make soft statements like: “He apparently has a few concerns about Discovery’s programming.”



That’s because there was a chance Lee might have been watching or listening to their coverage and they didn’t want to risk setting him off.

Here’s an MSNBC anchor explaining how “we’ve all” been “delicately quoting from” Lee’s insane manifesto, which he called “rambling and at times non-sensical” after the situation had been diffused. “We didn’t want to say that when we thought he might be watching.”



