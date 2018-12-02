TV and movie parents who dated their on-screen kids in real life

- When actors work closely together for months on TV shows or movies, strong bonds are formed.
- Sometimes, these relationships can turn romantic.
- Colin Farrell and Angelina Jolie reportedly dated after playing mother and son in “Alexander.”
The couple was together when Hyland passed away from cancer at the age of 41 in 1977. Travolta accepted her posthumously awarded Emmy for her work in the movie, and he brought everyone to tears saying, “Wherever you are, Diana, I love you. You did it, baby.”
The two have a 12-year age difference. It was never confirmed that the on-screen McNamaras were dating, but reports followed the two for months, with Hensley fueling the fires by praising his TV mom. “Joely is pretty damn incredible. She’s in a different league altogether,” he said.
And so she did. Moffett appeared in a season four episode, aptly called “The Doctor’s Daughter,” where she played the cloned daughter of Tennant’s Doctor, an alien who can travel through time and space. While they may not look it, the two are actually 14 years apart.
After meeting on set, Tennant and Moffett were married in December 2011 and now have four kids together, plus Moffett’s son Ty from a previous marriage — Tennant adopted him.
The duo never confirmed their romance. Many blind items and rumors surrounded them for months during and after the filming of “Alexander,” a dramatic retelling of the story of Macedonian general Alexander the Great released in 2004.
In “Lost” — which was originally about a group of plane-crash survivors trying to live on a deserted island before the plot quickly became more complicated — Emerson played Ben Linus. For a few seasons, Linus was one of the main antagonists of the show, but over the years he gained more depth as viewers learned about his tragic backstory.
One part of this backstory was the death of his mother, played by Preston, during childbirth, so the married couple never shared a scene.
In “Meet the Browns,” Tamela and David play Cora and Leroy Brown. The father and daughter duo live together and run a nursing home as a family, but in typical sitcom fashion, things don’t always go smoothly.
Leroy is 30 years older than David, so it made for some uncomfortable interactions between husband and wife as soon as David got into his old age makeup.
“[Tamela] is like, ‘When you put that makeup on, you are Mr. Brown, you’re not my husband.’ So, she doesn’t want me kissing on her and stuff. She says ‘It’s like a dirty old man kissing and hugging on me,'” he told CNN in 2009.