TV and movie parents who dated their on-screen kids in real life

Michael Emerson and Carrie Preston played mother and son on “Lost,” but they never actually shared the screen together – she played his character Ben’s mother in a flashback.

Emerson and Preston have been married since 1998, almost a full decade before Preston showed up on the third season of “Lost” in 2007.

In “Lost” — which was originally about a group of plane-crash survivors trying to live on a deserted island before the plot quickly became more complicated — Emerson played Ben Linus. For a few seasons, Linus was one of the main antagonists of the show, but over the years he gained more depth as viewers learned about his tragic backstory.

One part of this backstory was the death of his mother, played by Preston, during childbirth, so the married couple never shared a scene.