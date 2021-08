TV and movie parents who dated their on-screen kids in real life

John Travolta dated his TV mom, Diana Hyland, until her death in 1977. The two met on the set of “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble.”

Hyland began dating Travolta, who was 18 years her junior, after they co-starred as mother and son in the 1976 TV movie “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble,” which was based on the real stories of two kids born without functioning immune systems.

The couple was together when Hyland passed away from cancer at the age of 41 in 1977. Travolta accepted her posthumously awarded Emmy for her work in the movie, and he brought everyone to tears saying, “Wherever you are, Diana, I love you. You did it, baby.”