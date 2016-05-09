TV legend Reg Grundy has died

Reg Grundy (L) and Andrew Denton (R) in 2006. Photo: Paul McConnell/ Getty Images.

Australian media mogul, and the creator of Neighbours, Reg Grundy has died.

The Australian television producer was 92.

Radio presenter Alan Jones announced his death on 2GB radio this morning.

“Reg Grundy has passed away in the arms of his beloved wife Joy on their Bermuda estate,” Jones said.

Grundy’s television career started in 1959 when his radio show Wheel of Fortune, which he created and hosted, moved to Channel 9.

Following it’s success he founded the Reg Grundy Organisation in 1960, which today is known as FremantleMedia, and went to on created iconic Australia television, including Neighbours, The Restless Years, The Young Doctors, and Prisoner.

In 2008 Grundy was named a Companion of the Order of Australia for his outstanding contributions to the television industry and promotion of Australia overseas.

As of 2013, the TV legend was worth $770 million.

