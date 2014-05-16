The TV Landscape Is Highly Fragmented -- But HTML5 Could Fix That

The smart TV landscape is highly fragmented.

In most cases, manufacturers like Samsung and Vizio use their own proprietary operating systems and software development environments, and much like Apple TV does, strike specific deals with content providers on a case-by-case basis.

However, a recent report from BI Intelligence on the connected TV landscape finds that HTML5 may provide some hope of a more unified future for connected TVs.

HTML5 allows developers to deploy their applications across a number of proprietary operating systems without significant modification.

LG recently announced that it had overhauled its Linux-based WebOS platform for smart TVs so that it now comes pre-installed with a number of popular streaming apps and provides developers with an accessible HTML5-based development environment. Other manufactures may adopt LG’s focus on open standards in future iterations of their smart TV operating systems. Google’s Chromecast device also allows for HTML5 use in loading and delivering streaming content.

If more platform operators use HTML5, it will be much easier for developers to create apps that work across all smart TV brands.

In the BI Intelligence report, we look at the connected TV landscape, analysing the factors, trends, and key players that are shaping the market. We closely examine the competing open and closed platform paradigms that are vying to define how we watch TV, and how these differing approaches may ultimately play out in the market.

Access The Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today>>

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

In full, the report:

For full access to all BI Intelligence’s coverage of the video industry, including charts, analysis and downloadable Excel files, sign up for a free trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.