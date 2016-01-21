The 6 biggest things that will shake up the TV industry in 2016

NBC, Netflix, USA Network Some of the shows featured during the Winter 2016 TCA.

Television’s executives, producers, and stars are just wrapping up this winter’s biannual Television Critics Association press tour.

It’s an exhausting (and exciting) pageant of the network’s best current programming and upcoming shows for hundreds of critics and reporters from all over the US (and even some international press) who flock to Los Angeles twice a year for the event.

Each day of the TCA press tour, a network’s top boss kicks off the morning by facing reporters in an executive session. Depending on how their network is doing, they will be celebrated or verbally attacked by the journalists. Then the reporters meet and greet panel after panel dedicated to the network’s shows and stars.

Every year, certain themes and patterns from the TV world emerge. They tell us about what the industry is wrestling with and give us a snapshop of what’s to come.

Here’s what you can expect to see out of the TV industry in the coming months:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.