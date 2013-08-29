The 21 Highest Paid TV Hosts [Ranked]

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images Michael Strahan joined Kelly Ripa to co-host ‘Live!’ in 2012.

How does Jon Stewart’s paycheck compare to that of morning hosts Kelly Ripa or Matt Lauer?

TV Guide has rolled out its annual list of television’s highest-paid stars.

From television actors and reality celebrities to daytime and late-night personalities, the four-page report gives a broad look at more than 160 salaries according to numbers from television executives and industry insiders.

To make sense of all the numbers, we’ve ranked the highest-paid daytime, primetime, and news host salaries.

Maury Povitch’s daytime infamous “You are not the father!” segments have led him to receive a paycheck higher than journalists Ann Curry, Anderson Cooper, and Diane Sawyer.

While Jay Leno and David Letterman once commanded the highest salaries on late night, Viacom is reportedly pouring even more money into “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart.

