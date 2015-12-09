A TV news host cut off Donald Trump and cut to a commercial break after things got heated

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was fed up with GOP presidential frontrunner and real estate mogul Donald Trump on “Morning Joe” Tuesday.

The TV host quickly cut to a commercial break after Trump repeatedly spoke over him as he tried to ask a question. Trump was discussing his radical new plan to bar all Muslims from entering the US with Scarborough and co-host Mike Brzezinski.

“You’re not going to keep talking,” Scarborough said. “We will go to break if you keep talking.”

“Alright go to break then, Joe,” Trump replied as the two attempted to speak over each other. “All I’m doing is giving you the facts and you don’t want to hear the facts, that’s ok.”

Scarborough then signalled to his producers to cut the segment off.

“Go to break then, go to break everybody, go to break, go to break, go to break right now,” he said. “We will be right back with more Morning Joe.”

Trump stayed on the line, and the interview continued when the show returned from commercial break.

Story by Allan Smith editing by Ben Nigh

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.