"Lipstick Jungle" Is Toast

The Hollywood Reporter has a series of interviews with TV execs in today’s edition, in which the network toppers discuss the future of several at-risk shows. Unfortunately, most of the execs’ comments are bogged down in TV spin. TV by the Numbers reveals what they’re really saying.

We’ve excerpted some of the more interesting questions, answers and explanations.

From THR’s interview with NBC’s primetime entertainment president Angela Bromstad:

THR: “Lipstick Jungle.” We keep hearing it’s not dead, but two of its stars booked pilots. What’s the latest on that?

Bromstad: We were giving our cable companies opportunities to look at it and the financials, and it doesn’t look like that it will be continuing.

Translation: Since I can no longer deny it and have any credibility whatsoever, I will have to admit what anyone with a brain has known for months, the show is dead.

From THR’s interview with Fox Entertainment president Kevin Reilly:

THR: Can “Terminator” or “Dollhouse” financially make sense as broadcast shows next season if their ratings don’t improve? Reilly: Advertisers have liked the shows. Both shows are doing well on a c7 basis. It’s too early to rule them out. Translation: We’re close to ruling them out.

From THR’s interview with CW president Dawn Ostroff:

THR: “Privileged” pulled a pretty modest number. You’ve seen its whole season at this point. Does it have any hope?

Ostroff: We’ve been very pleased because when you look at our numbers, we look at buzz factor and so many indicators that (suggest) there’s a lot of bubbling going on. “Gossip Girl” was not unlike that the first year. There were all these ways people were taking about the show that weren’t in the numbers. “Privileged” is similar. It’s getting a huge amount of streams online, it’s our third most-streamed show. We believe in the show creatively, we’ve seen some good ideas for a sophomore year, and that’s what we’ll weigh against our new pilots.

Translation: It had horrible ratings, that’s why I bring up all that other meaningless stuff, but since it’s one of my pet shows I’d love to keep it. Again, with all the hours we have to fill, we just might have to stoop to bringing this back, but I doubt it.

