'Roseanne' Producer Marcy Carsey Gives $US20M To Alma Mater UNH

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Emmy-award winning television producer Marcy Carsey has donated $US20 million to her alma mater, the University of New Hampshire.

The Carsey School for Public Policy will train future leaders in the United States and around the world to use research to solve problems.

Carsey teamed up with Tom Werner to form Carsey-Werner and produced long-running and popular shows that included “The Cosby Show,” ”Roseanne,” ”Third Rock from the Sun” and “That 70s Show.” She is frequently named as one of the most powerful women in show business.

The gift builds on her 2002 gift of $US7.5 million that established the Carsey Institute, which conducts research on vulnerable children, youth, and families and on sustainable community development.

Carsey graduated from UNH in 1966 with a degree in English.

